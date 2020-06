Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

AVAILABLE 7/01/2020. BEAUTIFUL 2/2 HOME WITH MANY UPGRADES IN THE CENTER OF VERY DESIRABLE, QUIET AREA. WALNUT WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, WOOD CLOSET DOORS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH WHITE WOOD CABINETS AND SS APPLIANCES, TILED. 4T AC. HIGH IMPACT WINDOWS AND SLIDING DOORS. FENCED BACKYARD NICELY LANDSCAPED WITH MANY TREES AND PLANTS. ALARM SYSTEM OPTIONAL. SOME PICTURES MAY NOT SHOW ACTUAL FURNISHINGS. A MUST SEE!