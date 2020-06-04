6800 Cypress Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath Corner Unit in Royal Palm at Plantation. Kitchen Features Beautiful Granite Countertops, Stone Brick Backsplash, Black Appliances, Recessed Lighting, Breakfast Bar, Wood Cabinets, and Lots Of Storage. This Open And Bright Unit Features An Open Living/Dining Room That Leads To A Spacious Screened Balcony. Laminate Flooring Throughout. Master Suite Features Natural Lighting, Walk-In Closet W/ Organizational Shelving, Large Vanity/Mirror With Granite Countertop, Upgraded Lighting. Upgraded Frameless Shower With Tile Inlay And Rain Shower Head.2nd Bathroom Features Custom Vanity/Mirror with Granite Countertop, Upgraded Lighting, And Shower/Tub With Updated Tiles. Full-Size Washer/Dryer In Unit. Walking Distance to Shopping, Restaurants + Much More. A Must See!