Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

6800 Cypress Rd

6800 Cypress Road · (954) 610-1195
Location

6800 Cypress Road, Plantation, FL 33317

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath Corner Unit in Royal Palm at Plantation. Kitchen Features Beautiful Granite Countertops, Stone Brick Backsplash, Black Appliances, Recessed Lighting, Breakfast Bar, Wood Cabinets, and Lots Of Storage. This Open And Bright Unit Features An Open Living/Dining Room That Leads To A Spacious Screened Balcony. Laminate Flooring Throughout. Master Suite Features Natural Lighting, Walk-In Closet W/ Organizational Shelving, Large Vanity/Mirror With Granite Countertop, Upgraded Lighting. Upgraded Frameless Shower With Tile Inlay And Rain Shower Head.2nd Bathroom Features Custom Vanity/Mirror with Granite Countertop, Upgraded Lighting, And Shower/Tub With Updated Tiles. Full-Size Washer/Dryer In Unit. Walking Distance to Shopping, Restaurants + Much More. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Cypress Rd have any available units?
6800 Cypress Rd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6800 Cypress Rd have?
Some of 6800 Cypress Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 Cypress Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Cypress Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Cypress Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6800 Cypress Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 6800 Cypress Rd offer parking?
No, 6800 Cypress Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6800 Cypress Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6800 Cypress Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Cypress Rd have a pool?
No, 6800 Cypress Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6800 Cypress Rd have accessible units?
No, 6800 Cypress Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 Cypress Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 Cypress Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6800 Cypress Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6800 Cypress Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
