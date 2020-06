Amenities

Video:https://bit.ly/2LSfODc 3rd Floor 2 Beds | 2 Baths in the city of Plantation for Rent. This condo features a living room & dining room combo. Relax in your screened-in patio with a beautiful view of the lake. The kitchen is extremely spacious for cooking and entertaining. Split floor plans for noise cancelation. Both bedrooms are huge and feature wood floors! One bathroom provides a shower tub and the other a standing shower. Both bathrooms were recently renovated. Washer & Dryer located on each floor. Assigned Parking. Community pool for exercise and enjoyment. This unit will rent fast, so request your showing ASAP.