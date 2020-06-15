All apartments in Plantation
492 Sweet Bay Ave
Last updated March 13 2019 at 5:25 PM

492 Sweet Bay Ave

492 Sweet Bay Avenue · (954) 870-4080
Location

492 Sweet Bay Avenue, Plantation, FL 33324
The Enclave

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 5644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Custom built one of a kind home Beautifully Designed with no expense spared 6 bedroom 6 1/2 bath home located on a serene lake with a park like setting waterfalls and lush landscaping
bedroom 5 is currently used as a movie theatre,media room, Theatre is state of the Art with full sound system and lighting Many designer upgrades and professiona linterior design furnishings
property has a full house generator, All hurricane Impact Windows and Doors, courtyard style home with 1/1 guest house
large heated pool and jacuzzi Outdoor Summer Kitchen Great home for entertaining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 492 Sweet Bay Ave have any available units?
492 Sweet Bay Ave has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 492 Sweet Bay Ave have?
Some of 492 Sweet Bay Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 492 Sweet Bay Ave currently offering any rent specials?
492 Sweet Bay Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 Sweet Bay Ave pet-friendly?
No, 492 Sweet Bay Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 492 Sweet Bay Ave offer parking?
No, 492 Sweet Bay Ave does not offer parking.
Does 492 Sweet Bay Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 492 Sweet Bay Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 Sweet Bay Ave have a pool?
Yes, 492 Sweet Bay Ave has a pool.
Does 492 Sweet Bay Ave have accessible units?
No, 492 Sweet Bay Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 492 Sweet Bay Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 492 Sweet Bay Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 492 Sweet Bay Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 492 Sweet Bay Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
