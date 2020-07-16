4251 NW 5th ST

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful unit in Sundance at Plantation. This large apartment was recently painted and refreshed. The unit has tile floors, two spacious bedrooms, big closets, and a cozy dining/ living area with plenty of natural light. It has a new AC (2019). The complex has a nice community pool ideal for chilling and lounging after a long day, and offers an onsite laundry facility. Located in a very quiet neighborhood with lots of shops and restaurants nearby. Close to S. State Rd.7, I-595 and I-95.

ONLY $1,230 PER MONTH!!!!