All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like 4251 NW 5th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
4251 NW 5th ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

4251 NW 5th ST

4251 Northwest 5th Street · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4251 Northwest 5th Street, Plantation, FL 33317

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 249 · Avail. now

$1,230

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful unit in Sundance at Plantation. This large apartment was recently painted and refreshed. The unit has tile floors, two spacious bedrooms, big closets, and a cozy dining/ living area with plenty of natural light. It has a new AC (2019). The complex has a nice community pool ideal for chilling and lounging after a long day, and offers an onsite laundry facility. Located in a very quiet neighborhood with lots of shops and restaurants nearby. Close to S. State Rd.7, I-595 and I-95.
ONLY $1,230 PER MONTH!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 NW 5th ST have any available units?
4251 NW 5th ST has a unit available for $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4251 NW 5th ST have?
Some of 4251 NW 5th ST's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 NW 5th ST currently offering any rent specials?
4251 NW 5th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 NW 5th ST pet-friendly?
No, 4251 NW 5th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 4251 NW 5th ST offer parking?
Yes, 4251 NW 5th ST offers parking.
Does 4251 NW 5th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 NW 5th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 NW 5th ST have a pool?
Yes, 4251 NW 5th ST has a pool.
Does 4251 NW 5th ST have accessible units?
No, 4251 NW 5th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 NW 5th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4251 NW 5th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4251 NW 5th ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4251 NW 5th ST has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4251 NW 5th ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd
Plantation, FL 33324
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St
Plantation, FL 33322
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr
Plantation, FL 33325
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road
Plantation, FL 33324
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Plantation 1 BedroomsPlantation 2 BedroomsPlantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Plantation Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlantation Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jacaranda
Lagomar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity