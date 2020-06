Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill

Beautiful 2nd floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently located in the desirable city of Plantation. Clean and bright with upgrades in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large living area, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Tile floors throughout. Excellent location close to Sawgrass Mills Mall. As per Association 650+ credit score and no pets. Rent includes water/sewer, trash. Funds required to move in will be first month and 2 security.