All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like 400 Commodore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
400 Commodore Dr
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:59 AM

400 Commodore Dr

400 Commodore Drive · (954) 368-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
Lagomar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 Commodore Drive, Plantation, FL 33325
Lagomar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Beautiful 2/2 2nd Floor Condo in gated community in Lago West Community of plantation. Overlook Tennis Courts and community pool, close to Ikea and Sawgrass mall, immediate access to 595 & I-75 highway, close to airport and shopping. Covered parking and guest parking outside of gate in front of the on-site office/clubhouse area. Credit score 650+, clear background, application fee $100 per Adult. Offer must contain detailed credit and back ground check report, Lago West Condo Application, recent 2 pay stubs, 2 bank statements, legal phone ID. Move in cost 1st, Last month and security deposit, No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Commodore Dr have any available units?
400 Commodore Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Commodore Dr have?
Some of 400 Commodore Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Commodore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
400 Commodore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Commodore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 400 Commodore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 400 Commodore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 400 Commodore Dr does offer parking.
Does 400 Commodore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Commodore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Commodore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 400 Commodore Dr has a pool.
Does 400 Commodore Dr have accessible units?
No, 400 Commodore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Commodore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Commodore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Commodore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Commodore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 400 Commodore Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd
Plantation, FL 33312
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St
Plantation, FL 33322
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct
Plantation, FL 33322
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road
Plantation, FL 33324
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd
Plantation, FL 33324
The Rise
333 N University Dr
Plantation, FL 33324
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Plantation 1 BedroomsPlantation 2 Bedrooms
Plantation Apartments with GymPlantation Apartments with Parking
Plantation Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

JacarandaMinto Plantation
Lagomar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity