400 Commodore Dr

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool tennis court clubhouse guest parking

Beautiful 2/2 2nd Floor Condo in gated community in Lago West Community of plantation. Overlook Tennis Courts and community pool, close to Ikea and Sawgrass mall, immediate access to 595 & I-75 highway, close to airport and shopping. Covered parking and guest parking outside of gate in front of the on-site office/clubhouse area. Credit score 650+, clear background, application fee $100 per Adult. Offer must contain detailed credit and back ground check report, Lago West Condo Application, recent 2 pay stubs, 2 bank statements, legal phone ID. Move in cost 1st, Last month and security deposit, No pets, no smoking.