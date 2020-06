Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated 3 beds and 2 baths single family home. Enjoy a large screened &roofed patio overlooking the beautiful lakeview. Remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite - Cherry cabinets w/quiet close. Spacious living dining area perfect for family living and ideal entertainment. Large master bedroom with double walk in closets. Centrally located and easy access to major freeways I-595 and Sawgrass expressway. 2 car garage and driveway space, hurricane panels and hurricane proof garage door. Less the 5 minutes away from Sawgrass Mills and Broward malls, plenty of shops and restaurants around. Wont Last!!!!