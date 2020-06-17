143 SW 127th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking key fob access media room new construction

Awesome Home in Lago Mar area! Beautifully Furnished, 1-of-a-kind, quiet, gated, built less than 4 yrs ago, oversized front garden, covered patio, pool, bright and clean with 18 large impact windows or southern exposure, private split bedroom plan with a loft media room, home feels like a single family, except no lawn chores! 2 car garage + 2 car driveway + guest parking. Luxury upgrades: oversized island perfect for entertaining and cooking, natural stone counters, walk-in pantry, laundry near bedrooms, epoxy floor in garage, alarm & sound systems, keyless entry. Pool amid lush tropical landscaping & cabana bath. Rented FURNISHED AND AS-IS ONLY! Near parks, restaurants, shopping. Quick access to 595 & Sawgrass. Some Pets OK. Request a TOUR today: STRICT SAFETY PROTOCOL FOLLOWED.