Plantation, FL
143 SW 127th Ter
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

143 SW 127th Ter

143 Southwest 127th Terrace · (954) 240-9680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Southwest 127th Terrace, Plantation, FL 33325
Lagomar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
key fob access
media room
new construction
Awesome Home in Lago Mar area! Beautifully Furnished, 1-of-a-kind, quiet, gated, built less than 4 yrs ago, oversized front garden, covered patio, pool, bright and clean with 18 large impact windows or southern exposure, private split bedroom plan with a loft media room, home feels like a single family, except no lawn chores! 2 car garage + 2 car driveway + guest parking. Luxury upgrades: oversized island perfect for entertaining and cooking, natural stone counters, walk-in pantry, laundry near bedrooms, epoxy floor in garage, alarm & sound systems, keyless entry. Pool amid lush tropical landscaping & cabana bath. Rented FURNISHED AND AS-IS ONLY! Near parks, restaurants, shopping. Quick access to 595 & Sawgrass. Some Pets OK. Request a TOUR today: STRICT SAFETY PROTOCOL FOLLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 SW 127th Ter have any available units?
143 SW 127th Ter has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 SW 127th Ter have?
Some of 143 SW 127th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 SW 127th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
143 SW 127th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 SW 127th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 SW 127th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 143 SW 127th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 143 SW 127th Ter does offer parking.
Does 143 SW 127th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 SW 127th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 SW 127th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 143 SW 127th Ter has a pool.
Does 143 SW 127th Ter have accessible units?
No, 143 SW 127th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 143 SW 127th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 SW 127th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 SW 127th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 SW 127th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
