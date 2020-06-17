143 SW 127th Ter

Amenities
Awesome Home in Lago Mar area! Beautifully Furnished, 1-of-a-kind, quiet, gated, built less than 4 yrs ago, oversized front garden, covered patio, pool, bright and clean with 18 large impact windows or southern exposure, private split bedroom plan with a loft media room, home feels like a single family, except no lawn chores! 2 car garage + 2 car driveway + guest parking. Luxury upgrades: oversized island perfect for entertaining and cooking, natural stone counters, walk-in pantry, laundry near bedrooms, epoxy floor in garage, alarm & sound systems, keyless entry. Pool amid lush tropical landscaping & cabana bath. Rented FURNISHED AND AS-IS ONLY! Near parks, restaurants, shopping. Quick access to 595 & Sawgrass. Some Pets OK. Request a TOUR today: STRICT SAFETY PROTOCOL FOLLOWED.