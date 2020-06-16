All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 5571 66th Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
5571 66th Avenue N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5571 66th Avenue N

5571 66th Avenue North · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5571 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5571 66th Ave N Pinellas Park FL · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly Renovated Home with Fenced Back Yard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,225 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requ

(RLNE5824538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5571 66th Avenue N have any available units?
5571 66th Avenue N has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5571 66th Avenue N have?
Some of 5571 66th Avenue N's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5571 66th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
5571 66th Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5571 66th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 5571 66th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 5571 66th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 5571 66th Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 5571 66th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5571 66th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5571 66th Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 5571 66th Avenue N has a pool.
Does 5571 66th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 5571 66th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 5571 66th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5571 66th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5571 66th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5571 66th Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5571 66th Avenue N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity