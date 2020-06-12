/
3 bedroom apartments
141 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Gateway in Pinellas Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
5571 66th Avenue N
5571 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1225 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Fenced Back Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
6471 66th Ave. N.
6471 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
6471 66th Ave. N. Available 06/15/20 Great ranch in Pinellas Park with large backyard, 2 baths - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch on quiet Pinellas Park street available July 1 or after. Large fenced backyard.
5600 93rd Ave N
5600 93rd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
ADORABLE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN PINELLAS PARK!!!! Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms *Section 8 Approved* Call today for more
4721 67th Avenue
4721 67th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1609 sqft
3BD / 2.5BA - Spacious PINELLAS PARK townhome with open concept floorplan! This fantastic home features a large kitchen with gorgeous Corian countertops, 42" cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting and beautiful ceramic tiles.
5821 86th Avenue
5821 86th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1816 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
93114 4th Street
93114 4th Street, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
Make your new home in Crystal Lake, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community! Only $1375 rents you a 2018 3 bed/2 bath, 960 sq. ft. home in a gorgeous neighborhood.
5345 60TH AVENUE N
5345 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1740 sqft
This Millbrooke Ranch town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen has all your major appliances and plenty of cabinet space with closet pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Pinellas Park
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,141
1513 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Lealman
4800 54th Ave N
4800 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3/2 Centrally Located in St Petersburg!!!! New Kitchen Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No
8664 Mockingbird Lane
8664 Mockingbird Lane, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1455 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72 Available 06/13/20 Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well
Lealman
3947 Mohr Avenue North
3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1060 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1759898 A coveted rental unit in St. Petersburg! Your next home includes: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Central Air, and Ceiling fans.
Lealman
4700 50th Avenue North
4700 50th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1131 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in St Petersburg features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,
Fairway Villas
13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE
13814 Lake Point Drive, Feather Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3270 sqft
Spacious 3,270 sq. ft.
9562 85th Street
9562 85th Street, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1104 sqft
- (RLNE2122502)
5682 63rd Lane North
5682 63rd Lane North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1086 sqft
- (RLNE5661814)
Results within 5 miles of Pinellas Park
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
