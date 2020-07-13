/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
192 Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,824
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1469 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
43 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
172 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
7749 54th Street North
7749 54th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1384 sqft
Welcome to this fully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the heart of Pinellas Park. The kitchen is complete with updates including granite counters, backsplash and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8291 64th Street N
8291 64th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1366 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,366 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4721 67th Avenue
4721 67th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1609 sqft
3BD / 2.5BA - Spacious PINELLAS PARK townhome with open concept floorplan! This fantastic home features a large kitchen with gorgeous Corian countertops, 42" cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting and beautiful ceramic tiles.
1 of 10
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
8851 US Highway 19 North
8851 US Route 19, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Style & Sophistication!!! Brand New 2 Bedroom with Full Size Washer and Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Cabinets, Contemporary Lighting, Granite or Quartz, Wood Plank Flooring in Living Areas and Plush Carpet in Bedroom, and Screened
Results within 1 mile of Pinellas Park
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1053 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1416 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
5913 48th Avenue N
5913 48th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1295 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1900 Pelican Landing Blvd Apt 1024
1900 Pelican Landing Boulevard, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1086 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari PA at 727 642 3678 for more info on This gorgeous two bedroom two bath condo is located on the second floor of "The Club At Feather Sound" gated community, and is just minutes away from Downtown Tampa, Downtown St.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bordeaux Village
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance! This is a very nice, furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1,210 square
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Barcley Estates
1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N
1400 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
840 sqft
Don't miss this gorgeous 2B/1B condo available at Windjammer. This exceptional condo was just freshly painted and features dark wood kitchen, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5220 NEIL DRIVE
5220 Neil Drive, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Heritage Oaks is a desirable gated town-home community in a highly convenient location close to I-275, US 19, downtown, beaches, stadium, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Chateaux De Bardmoor
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
995 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Seminole. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable and water. Is pet friendly. one pet under 30 lbs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Terrace Park and Five Towns
5971 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N
5971 Terrace Park Drive North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
915 sqft
First floor unit, easy access, parking space directly in front of unit. Partially furnished. Property is vacant.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5227 65th Way North 97
5227 65th Way North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
735 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 X 1 - ready NOW! St. Pete location! - Property Id: 247344 Want a spacious 1 bedroom that is beautiful and ready to go NOW? LOOK no further! Northridge Apartments is offering unit #97 for you today. It is move in ready to view NOW.
Similar Pages
Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPinellas Park 3 BedroomsPinellas Park Accessible ApartmentsPinellas Park Apartments under $1,000
Pinellas Park Apartments under $900Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with GaragePinellas Park Apartments with GymPinellas Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL