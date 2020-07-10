/
apartments with washer dryer
165 Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,809
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$974
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
172 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4721 67th Avenue
4721 67th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1609 sqft
3BD / 2.5BA - Spacious PINELLAS PARK townhome with open concept floorplan! This fantastic home features a large kitchen with gorgeous Corian countertops, 42" cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting and beautiful ceramic tiles.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
8851 US Highway 19 North
8851 US Route 19, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Style & Sophistication!!! Brand New 2 Bedroom with Full Size Washer and Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Cabinets, Contemporary Lighting, Granite or Quartz, Wood Plank Flooring in Living Areas and Plush Carpet in Bedroom, and Screened
Results within 1 mile of Pinellas Park
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1053 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Bordeaux Village
2453 EGRET BOULEVARD
2453 Egret Boulevard, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1210 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful condo with easy access to all things, Tampa Bay, look no further. This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan condo is located in the Feather Sound Area with easy access to 275, Downtown Tampa, Clearwater, St.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bordeaux Village
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance! This is a very nice, furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1,210 square
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
4355 61ST WAY N
4355 61st Way North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1199 sqft
Welcome home! This 3 bedroom home has a beautifully updated interior with wood look flooring, fresh neutral paint, and spacious fenced back yard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Barcley Estates
1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N
1400 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
840 sqft
Don't miss this gorgeous 2B/1B condo available at Windjammer. This exceptional condo was just freshly painted and features dark wood kitchen, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5220 NEIL DRIVE
5220 Neil Drive, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Heritage Oaks is a desirable gated town-home community in a highly convenient location close to I-275, US 19, downtown, beaches, stadium, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fairway Villas At Bardmoor
8201 BARDMOOR PLACE
8201 Bardmoor Place, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1764 sqft
Beautiful golf course views from many spacious rooms. Ample closet space in this split plan, 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den. Large deck off den and living room with private entrance.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Maidstone
8727 BARDMOOR PLACE
8727 Bardmoor Place, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1040 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is beautifully updated and furnished. Ground floor location is close to pool and spa with screened lanai space off of both bedrooms and kitchen. Assigned covered parking space plus ample guest parking available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cordova Greens
8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8703 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1075 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is beautifully updated and furnished. Kitchen and bath finishes are recently upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. A screened patio and covered parking are part of the package.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Maidstone
8747 BARDMOOR PLACE
8747 Bardmoor Place, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1040 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is clean, spacious and well maintained. Second floor location is close to pool and spa with screened lanai space off of both bedrooms and kitchen. Assigned covered parking space plus ample guest parking available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cordova Greens
8765 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8765 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This clean, well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit has updated furnishings. Exterior space includes both a screened patio area and a spacious outdoor patio with a short walkway to the community pool and spa.
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
Barcley Estates
1400 Gandy Blvd N Unit 102
1400 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
790 sqft
ALL NEW-Everything inside this super convenient 2 bedroom, 1.33 bath condo is NEW and fresh - Fantastic, easy commute location. Updated 2-bedroom, 1+ Bath condo in the gated community of Windjammer, just off Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg.
Results within 5 miles of Pinellas Park
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
109 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,639
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1063 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a top-quality neighborhood. The pet-friendly complex features a pool, gym and business center. Tennis, volleyball and basketball courts. Lots of shops and restaurants off nearby Roosevelt Boulevard North.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
38 Units Available
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1261 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, private patios, and garages. Community has fitness center, business center, and pool. Located close to Gandy Blvd, Roosevelt Blvd, I-275, and Crosstown Expressway.
