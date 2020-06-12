/
2 bedroom apartments
224 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1151 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1061 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1199 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1142 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Gateway in Pinellas Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
6440 62nd Ave N. 303
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
4150 78th Ave N
4150 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Come home to Sawgrass Apartments in beautiful Pinellas Park, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.
5501 92nd Terrace North
5501 92nd Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1400 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
6695 80TH AVENUE N
6695 80th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1269 sqft
This is an adorable 2/2.5 townhouse with a one car garage. First floor with kitchen, dining, living room area, including screened porch. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus laundry.
5171 98th Avenue North - A
5171 98th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pinellas Park, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Fully remodeled. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Washer dryer hookups. - Close to Highway 19, shopping and many other amenities.
8418 66TH WAY N
8418 66th Way North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1730 sqft
Exclusive rental in gated community of only 98 homes. Deed restricted. Association rules.
6301 58TH STREET N
6301 58th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Beautiful Villa centrally located in the Heart of Pinellas Park. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths ,Tile all over the house with nice bathrooms. Enjoy the beautiful view of the lake with ducks and birds. 1 Small pet welcome.
9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E
9812 Mainlands Boulevard East, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
You'll be happy to know there's a 3 bedroom home offered for lease in the Mainlands! This single family/condo home can also be used as a 2 bedroom home with a den or office.
8851 US Highway 19 North
8851 US Route 19, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1147 sqft
Style & Sophistication!!! Brand New 2 Bedroom with Full Size Washer and Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Cabinets, Contemporary Lighting, Granite or Quartz, Wood Plank Flooring in Living Areas and Plush Carpet in Bedroom, and Screened
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1053 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1184 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
13660 Forest Lake Dr
13660 Forest Lake Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1133 sqft
13660 Forest Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Forest Lakes at Largo Fantasitc Townhome in Forest Lakes at Largo 2br/1.5 bath - community pool - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Nice, Quiet Townhome Community in Forest Lake at Largo.
Bordeaux Village
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I Available 07/10/20 Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance! This is a very
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
9467 Lynn Ln Apt A
9467 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
7100 ULMERTON ROAD
7100 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Ranchero Village Triple wide available for annual. INCLUDES Internet/wifi and cable 2 boxes. RESORT ACTIVE COMMUNITY. . Screened in florida room overlooks park like setting. It is laminate,hardwood and tile the only rug is in master bedroom.
