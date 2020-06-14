114 Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL with garage
Located just 20 minutes from Tampa Bay, Pinellas Park, Florida is well known for its annual outdoor festivals.
With a population of 49,079 (2010 Census), Pinellas Park may seem like just another smallish-sized Florida city, but there's more here than immediately meets the eye. With its beautiful parks, community gardens and abundance of tropical landscaping, it may seem like another bucolic Florida paradise, but this town boasts a thriving business community that includes the U.S. corporate headquarters for Davidoff Cigars. In addition, manufacturers Work Tools International and Polypack are both located there, as is aeronautics giant Lockheed Martin; and the city's main business hub, Gateway Centre, has offices for a number of nationally-known companies. Even with this corporate vibe, however, Pinellas Park is a town that still has time for chili cook-offs, pancake breakfasts and band concerts in the park.
Having trouble with Craigslist Pinellas Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Pinellas Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.