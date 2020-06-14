Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL with garage

Pinellas Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
44 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
17 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
33 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6211 55th St. N.
6211 55th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
- Recently renovated 3/2 in Pinellas Park. This beautifully quaint home sits in a wonderful neighborhood and boasts new kitchen appliances, updated fixtures, spacious dining room, deck, fenced yard and a garage. (RLNE5767720)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5571 66th Avenue N
5571 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1225 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Fenced Back Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5345 60TH AVENUE N
5345 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1740 sqft
This Millbrooke Ranch town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen has all your major appliances and plenty of cabinet space with closet pantry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8418 66TH WAY N
8418 66th Way North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1730 sqft
Exclusive rental in gated community of only 98 homes. Deed restricted. Association rules.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9812 MAINLANDS BOULEVARD E
9812 Mainlands Boulevard East, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
You'll be happy to know there's a 3 bedroom home offered for lease in the Mainlands! This single family/condo home can also be used as a 2 bedroom home with a den or office.
Results within 1 mile of Pinellas Park
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
17 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,412
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - CALL AGENT directly @ 813-407-8990 This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2981 SANDPIPER PLACE
2981 Sandpiper Place, Feather Sound, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2754 sqft
LARGE WARM & COMFORTABLE 4 BED 3 BATH POOL HOME WITH LARGE HOT TUB ON PATIO.FENCXED YARD POOL SCREENED ENCLOSURE . LOCATION - LOCATION CENTRALLY LOCATED TO TAMPA- ST.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Bordeaux Chateau
1 Unit Available
2262 KINGFISHER LANE
2262 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Feather Sound, private, single­family home. Tile floors throughout. Large MB walk­in closet, plenty of built­in storage in the 2 car garage. 3rd bedroom is currently set up as a home living area with skylight.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Fairway Villas
1 Unit Available
13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE
13814 Lake Point Drive, Feather Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3270 sqft
Spacious 3,270 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Pinellas Park
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
$
46 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
28 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,256
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
36 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
City Guide for Pinellas Park, FL

Located just 20 minutes from Tampa Bay, Pinellas Park, Florida is well known for its annual outdoor festivals.

With a population of 49,079 (2010 Census), Pinellas Park may seem like just another smallish-sized Florida city, but there's more here than immediately meets the eye. With its beautiful parks, community gardens and abundance of tropical landscaping, it may seem like another bucolic Florida paradise, but this town boasts a thriving business community that includes the U.S. corporate headquarters for Davidoff Cigars. In addition, manufacturers Work Tools International and Polypack are both located there, as is aeronautics giant Lockheed Martin; and the city's main business hub, Gateway Centre, has offices for a number of nationally-known companies. Even with this corporate vibe, however, Pinellas Park is a town that still has time for chili cook-offs, pancake breakfasts and band concerts in the park.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pinellas Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pinellas Park, FL

Pinellas Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

