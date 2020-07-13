Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

229 Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pinellas Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
17 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,824
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
43 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
172 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8465 60TH STREET N
8465 60th Street, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
3/2 Rental in the heart of Pinellas Park, close to area shopping, schools and park Fenced in Back Yard

1 of 10

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
8851 US Highway 19 North
8851 US Route 19, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Style & Sophistication!!! Brand New 2 Bedroom with Full Size Washer and Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Cabinets, Contemporary Lighting, Granite or Quartz, Wood Plank Flooring in Living Areas and Plush Carpet in Bedroom, and Screened

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
The Lakes
3900 104th Avenue North
3900 104th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1304 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in family-friendly Ciega Village in Clearwater.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5211 85TH TERRACE N
5211 85th Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1038 sqft
3 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath home in Pinellas Park. Close to Park Blvd and 52 Street. Tile floors, Washer and Dryer Hook ups. Recent upgrade to kitchen with Stone Counter soft close cabinets and drawers. Fenced in backyard with privacy fence.
Results within 1 mile of Pinellas Park
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
30 Units Available
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1053 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
2 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Bardmoor South
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT
8061 Cypress Gardens Court, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bordeaux Village
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance! This is a very nice, furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1,210 square

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
7214 33rd St. N
7214 33rd Street North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Centrally located for easy access to St. pete, Tampa, Clearwater, all beaches, retaurants, and shopping! This unit features central A/C, laminate floors, private driveway, backyard, and shed.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
4355 61ST WAY N
4355 61st Way North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1199 sqft
Welcome home! This 3 bedroom home has a beautifully updated interior with wood look flooring, fresh neutral paint, and spacious fenced back yard.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Barcley Estates
1400 GANDY BOULEVARD N
1400 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
840 sqft
Don't miss this gorgeous 2B/1B condo available at Windjammer. This exceptional condo was just freshly painted and features dark wood kitchen, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5220 NEIL DRIVE
5220 Neil Drive, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Heritage Oaks is a desirable gated town-home community in a highly convenient location close to I-275, US 19, downtown, beaches, stadium, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Chateaux De Bardmoor
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
995 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Seminole. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable and water. Is pet friendly. one pet under 30 lbs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bordeaux Chateau
2262 KINGFISHER LANE
2262 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Feather Sound, private, single­family home. Tile floors throughout. Large MB walk­in closet, plenty of built­in storage in the 2 car garage. 3rd bedroom is currently set up as a home living area with skylight.
City Guide for Pinellas Park, FL

Located just 20 minutes from Tampa Bay, Pinellas Park, Florida is well known for its annual outdoor festivals.

With a population of 49,079 (2010 Census), Pinellas Park may seem like just another smallish-sized Florida city, but there's more here than immediately meets the eye. With its beautiful parks, community gardens and abundance of tropical landscaping, it may seem like another bucolic Florida paradise, but this town boasts a thriving business community that includes the U.S. corporate headquarters for Davidoff Cigars. In addition, manufacturers Work Tools International and Polypack are both located there, as is aeronautics giant Lockheed Martin; and the city's main business hub, Gateway Centre, has offices for a number of nationally-known companies. Even with this corporate vibe, however, Pinellas Park is a town that still has time for chili cook-offs, pancake breakfasts and band concerts in the park.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pinellas Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pinellas Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pinellas Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

