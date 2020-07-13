229 Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL with parking
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 32
1 of 26
1 of 42
1 of 54
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 25
1 of 46
1 of 1
1 of 7
Located just 20 minutes from Tampa Bay, Pinellas Park, Florida is well known for its annual outdoor festivals.
With a population of 49,079 (2010 Census), Pinellas Park may seem like just another smallish-sized Florida city, but there's more here than immediately meets the eye. With its beautiful parks, community gardens and abundance of tropical landscaping, it may seem like another bucolic Florida paradise, but this town boasts a thriving business community that includes the U.S. corporate headquarters for Davidoff Cigars. In addition, manufacturers Work Tools International and Polypack are both located there, as is aeronautics giant Lockheed Martin; and the city's main business hub, Gateway Centre, has offices for a number of nationally-known companies. Even with this corporate vibe, however, Pinellas Park is a town that still has time for chili cook-offs, pancake breakfasts and band concerts in the park.
Having trouble with Craigslist Pinellas Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pinellas Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.