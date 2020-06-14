/
1 bedroom apartments
113 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
773 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
768 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
900 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
805 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Gateway in Pinellas Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
4650 78TH AVENUE N
4650 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
625 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, Villa style apartment with screen room. Water, sewer, and trash included
6450 78TH AVENUE N
6450 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
We have 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartments available. Some have carpeted bedrooms, others are vinyl throughout. Water, Sewer, Trash and Monthly Pest Control are provided and included in the rent. There is a Laundry Facility onsite. No Pets.
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
821 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
758 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
801 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
700 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Largo, Florida has never been easier! Forest Creek is conveniently located at 13500 Rodgers Ave, near major thoroughfares like Interstate 275 and US Highway 19.
Barcley Estates
1400 Gandy Blvd 705
1400 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
529 sqft
Unit 705 Available 07/01/20 Windjammer Condominiums - Property Id: 292352 Well Manicured Gated Family Community with numerous Amenities for the whole family. On Site Property Manager . Pool and Club House Nature Trails and Barbecues and More .
6830 71st Ave N
6830 71st Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
950 sqft
This apartment within a house is approximately 950 sf. It includes all utilities. Recently painted with screened porch and washer/dryer. Large master bedroom and large shower with indirect lighting.
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
5227 65th Way North 97
5227 65th Way North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
735 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 X 1 - ready NOW! St. Pete location! - Property Id: 247344 Want a spacious 1 bedroom that is beautiful and ready to go NOW? LOOK no further! Northridge Apartments is offering unit #97 for you today. It is move in ready to view NOW.
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
714 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$812
640 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
623 sqft
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
790 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Central Plaza
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
