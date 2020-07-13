/
pet friendly apartments
170 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
17 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,824
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
43 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
172 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
7749 54th Street North
7749 54th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1384 sqft
Welcome to this fully renovated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the heart of Pinellas Park. The kitchen is complete with updates including granite counters, backsplash and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6440 62nd Ave N. 202
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
920 sqft
Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4721 67th Avenue
4721 67th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1609 sqft
3BD / 2.5BA - Spacious PINELLAS PARK townhome with open concept floorplan! This fantastic home features a large kitchen with gorgeous Corian countertops, 42" cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting and beautiful ceramic tiles.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
6301 58th Street North - 1005
6301 58th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Welcome to Pinellas Park Fl , Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath. -1 dog under 40lbs, 1 cat or 2 birds. other to be approved by HOA board. -Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility. -W/D included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
93114 4th Street
93114 4th Street, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
Make your new home in Crystal Lake, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community! Only $1375 rents you a 2018 3 bed/2 bath, 960 sq. ft. home in a gorgeous neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook Estates
6610 121ST AVENUE
6610 121st Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1118 sqft
Welcome Home. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms both with their own private baths! Washer / Dryer hook ups plus spacious locked storage on your patio. Enjoy a downstairs half bath. Pets are considered with a separate application.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
5171 98th Avenue North - A
5171 98th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pinellas Park, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Fully remodeled. -Unit A located on right side of house. -Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 10
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
8851 US Highway 19 North
8851 US Route 19, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Style & Sophistication!!! Brand New 2 Bedroom with Full Size Washer and Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Cabinets, Contemporary Lighting, Granite or Quartz, Wood Plank Flooring in Living Areas and Plush Carpet in Bedroom, and Screened
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
The Lakes
3900 104th Avenue North
3900 104th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1304 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located in family-friendly Ciega Village in Clearwater.
Results within 1 mile of Pinellas Park
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1053 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
2 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Lealman
3947 Mohr Avenue North
3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$888
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
6008 49th Avenue North
6008 49th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1969 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
7150 79th Street North
7150 79th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Welcome to Pinellas Park , Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Large living room -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Bardmoor South
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT
8061 Cypress Gardens Court, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room.
