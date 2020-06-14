105 Apartments for rent in Pinellas Park, FL with gym
Located just 20 minutes from Tampa Bay, Pinellas Park, Florida is well known for its annual outdoor festivals.
With a population of 49,079 (2010 Census), Pinellas Park may seem like just another smallish-sized Florida city, but there's more here than immediately meets the eye. With its beautiful parks, community gardens and abundance of tropical landscaping, it may seem like another bucolic Florida paradise, but this town boasts a thriving business community that includes the U.S. corporate headquarters for Davidoff Cigars. In addition, manufacturers Work Tools International and Polypack are both located there, as is aeronautics giant Lockheed Martin; and the city's main business hub, Gateway Centre, has offices for a number of nationally-known companies. Even with this corporate vibe, however, Pinellas Park is a town that still has time for chili cook-offs, pancake breakfasts and band concerts in the park.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pinellas Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.