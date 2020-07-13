Amenities
Living at Villas at Gateway Apartments in Pinellas Park you will experience unique apartment features and community luxuries. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with richly detailed interiors such as chef inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, crown molding, designer faux wood flooring and attached garages on the 1st and 2nd floors. Here at Villas at Gateway Apartments you can immerse yourself in our community luxuries by taking a dip in our sparkling resort style pool with poolside cabanas, breaking a sweat in our state of the art fitness center with separate spin room, or preparing for your business meetings in our business center. We are just minutes away from all that Pinellas Park has to offer; easy access to Gandy Blvd, I- 275, and I-19, nearby shopping and close to beaches.