Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Villas at Gateway

2901 Gandy Blvd · (727) 203-5853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8675-305 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,281

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 8500-306 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 2945-204 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,331

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8600-301 · Avail. now

$1,418

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 8500-307 · Avail. now

$1,458

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 8500-308 · Avail. now

$1,458

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Gateway.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
Living at Villas at Gateway Apartments in Pinellas Park you will experience unique apartment features and community luxuries. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with richly detailed interiors such as chef inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, crown molding, designer faux wood flooring and attached garages on the 1st and 2nd floors. Here at Villas at Gateway Apartments you can immerse yourself in our community luxuries by taking a dip in our sparkling resort style pool with poolside cabanas, breaking a sweat in our state of the art fitness center with separate spin room, or preparing for your business meetings in our business center. We are just minutes away from all that Pinellas Park has to offer; easy access to Gandy Blvd, I- 275, and I-19, nearby shopping and close to beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease (1st and 2nd floor units); Open surface parking lot: included in lease. Other. Please call our leasing office for our complete parking policy.
Storage Details: 9x4 storage unit: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Gateway have any available units?
Villas at Gateway has 12 units available starting at $1,281 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas at Gateway have?
Some of Villas at Gateway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Gateway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Gateway pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Gateway is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Gateway offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Gateway offers parking.
Does Villas at Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas at Gateway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Gateway have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Gateway has a pool.
Does Villas at Gateway have accessible units?
No, Villas at Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at Gateway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Gateway has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas at Gateway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas at Gateway has units with air conditioning.
