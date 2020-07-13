Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park hot tub

Living at Villas at Gateway Apartments in Pinellas Park you will experience unique apartment features and community luxuries. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with richly detailed interiors such as chef inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances, LED lighting, crown molding, designer faux wood flooring and attached garages on the 1st and 2nd floors. Here at Villas at Gateway Apartments you can immerse yourself in our community luxuries by taking a dip in our sparkling resort style pool with poolside cabanas, breaking a sweat in our state of the art fitness center with separate spin room, or preparing for your business meetings in our business center. We are just minutes away from all that Pinellas Park has to offer; easy access to Gandy Blvd, I- 275, and I-19, nearby shopping and close to beaches.