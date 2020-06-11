All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 2412 Shortleaf Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
2412 Shortleaf Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:54 PM

2412 Shortleaf Court

2412 Shortleaf Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2412 Shortleaf Court, Pine Hills, FL 32818

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Shortleaf Court have any available units?
2412 Shortleaf Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 2412 Shortleaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Shortleaf Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Shortleaf Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Shortleaf Court is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Shortleaf Court offer parking?
No, 2412 Shortleaf Court does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Shortleaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Shortleaf Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Shortleaf Court have a pool?
Yes, 2412 Shortleaf Court has a pool.
Does 2412 Shortleaf Court have accessible units?
No, 2412 Shortleaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Shortleaf Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Shortleaf Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Shortleaf Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Shortleaf Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus