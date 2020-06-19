305 NW 103RD TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 3/2.5 townhouse with open yard and large garage. Tile on the first floor, new laminate upstairs. freshly painted, newer appliances, kitchen and bath cabinets, full size washer/dryer. Community includes cable TV, pool, tennis, gated playground and more. Close to Pembroke Lake Mall, Walgreen's, Home Depot, Memorial West Hospital, great A+ schools, CB Smith Park & restaurants. Rent includes basic cable and landscaping, tenant pays water, electric, maintains front garden. Dogs under 50 lb and cats allowed. NO HOA APPROVAL, MOVE IN TOMORROW!