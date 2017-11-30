20307 SW 54th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

The perfect home to rent! Custom country style home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with large upstairs loft. Kitchen features top of the line stainless steal appliances, gas stove, double wall oven and large bar counter. All bedrooms offer customized california closets. Master bedroom has a beautiful view of the backyard and exit to wrap around porch. Extremely safe property with automatic permanent generator installed for the entire home and hurricane impacted windows and doors. Barn has stables for 2 horses, room with electricity with bathroom. Enjoy your horses in your own backyard with a live in trainer or stablehand. The Trails of Pembroke Pines, adjacent to Southwest Ranches