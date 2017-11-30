All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

20307 SW 54th Pl

20307 Southwest 54th Place · (786) 603-5255
Location

20307 Southwest 54th Place, Pembroke Pines, FL 33332
The Trails

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20307 · Avail. now

$5,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
The perfect home to rent! Custom country style home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with large upstairs loft. Kitchen features top of the line stainless steal appliances, gas stove, double wall oven and large bar counter. All bedrooms offer customized california closets. Master bedroom has a beautiful view of the backyard and exit to wrap around porch. Extremely safe property with automatic permanent generator installed for the entire home and hurricane impacted windows and doors. Barn has stables for 2 horses, room with electricity with bathroom. Enjoy your horses in your own backyard with a live in trainer or stablehand. The Trails of Pembroke Pines, adjacent to Southwest Ranches

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20307 SW 54th Pl have any available units?
20307 SW 54th Pl has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 20307 SW 54th Pl have?
Some of 20307 SW 54th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20307 SW 54th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
20307 SW 54th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20307 SW 54th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 20307 SW 54th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 20307 SW 54th Pl offer parking?
No, 20307 SW 54th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 20307 SW 54th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20307 SW 54th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20307 SW 54th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 20307 SW 54th Pl has a pool.
Does 20307 SW 54th Pl have accessible units?
No, 20307 SW 54th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 20307 SW 54th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20307 SW 54th Pl has units with dishwashers.
