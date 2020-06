1251 SW 87th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COME SEE THIS NEWLY RENOVATED & CHARMING 4/2 WITH HUGE BACKYARD AND PATIO AREA! PERFECT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING WITH GREAT SCHOOLS ALL AROUND. NOA HOA APPROVAL NECESSARY!! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH NEW APPLIANCES, NEWLY PAINTED AND CLEANED. EPOXY FLOORS IN GARAGE WITH WASHER AND DRYER AVAILABLE. QUIET, SAFE, AND CALM COMMUNITY ON A CUL DE SAC WITH 24/7 SECURITY PATROL. PET FRIENDLY WITH A HUGE BACKYARD AND ACCESS TO THE LAKE. THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG SO BE SURE TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING RIGHT AWAY. VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW! MUST PROVIDE FIRST, LAST AND SECURITY.