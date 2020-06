Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is an amazing 1 story villa located in the lush community of Cedarwoods. This townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tile and wood flooring throughout. With an upgraded bath and kitchen, It also features a loft style floor to ceiling windows in the Living room which illuminate the house beautifully. There are 2 parking space in front and a private backyard for relaxation and play. Tenant is responsible for all utilities- water, trash and renters insurance per assoc. Pets $ 250 nonrefundable.