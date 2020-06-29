Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 124 SHELBYS COVE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
124 SHELBYS COVE CT
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
124 SHELBYS COVE CT
124 Shelby's Cove Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
124 Shelby's Cove Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4BR 2.5BA, Open Floor Plan, Close to the Beach, Great Schools and Shopping. Laminate Wood Floors and Tile on the First Floor, 9' Knock-Down Ceilings, Home Backs up to a Wooded Area for Privacy,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 SHELBYS COVE CT have any available units?
124 SHELBYS COVE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Valley, FL
.
What amenities does 124 SHELBYS COVE CT have?
Some of 124 SHELBYS COVE CT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 124 SHELBYS COVE CT currently offering any rent specials?
124 SHELBYS COVE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 SHELBYS COVE CT pet-friendly?
No, 124 SHELBYS COVE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Valley
.
Does 124 SHELBYS COVE CT offer parking?
No, 124 SHELBYS COVE CT does not offer parking.
Does 124 SHELBYS COVE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 SHELBYS COVE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 SHELBYS COVE CT have a pool?
No, 124 SHELBYS COVE CT does not have a pool.
Does 124 SHELBYS COVE CT have accessible units?
No, 124 SHELBYS COVE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 124 SHELBYS COVE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 SHELBYS COVE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 SHELBYS COVE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 SHELBYS COVE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Similar Pages
Palm Valley 1 Bedrooms
Palm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Palm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Kingsland, GA
Fruit Cove, FL
Flagler Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville