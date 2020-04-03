All apartments in Palm City
Find more places like 5307 SW Avila Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm City, FL
/
5307 SW Avila Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

5307 SW Avila Court

5307 Southwest Avila Court · (814) 233-4168
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm City
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5307 Southwest Avila Court, Palm City, FL 34990

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
This is a beautiful, spacious, meticulously kept 3/3/2 private COURTYARD POOL & SPA HOME. It features a separate guest suite with a full bath that serves as a Cabana bath. Located in one of the most desired gated, golfing communities in Palm City An 18 hole Jack Nicklaus course. Close to the county's most beautiful beaches, rivers, restaurants. Near to 95. . A pet is considered on an individual basis ONLY. $250 non ref pet fee. First, last and security required. A $38 credit/background/eviction report req for each person over 18. Min credit score 650 .Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 SW Avila Court have any available units?
5307 SW Avila Court has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5307 SW Avila Court have?
Some of 5307 SW Avila Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 SW Avila Court currently offering any rent specials?
5307 SW Avila Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 SW Avila Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5307 SW Avila Court is pet friendly.
Does 5307 SW Avila Court offer parking?
Yes, 5307 SW Avila Court does offer parking.
Does 5307 SW Avila Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 SW Avila Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 SW Avila Court have a pool?
Yes, 5307 SW Avila Court has a pool.
Does 5307 SW Avila Court have accessible units?
No, 5307 SW Avila Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 SW Avila Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 SW Avila Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5307 SW Avila Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5307 SW Avila Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5307 SW Avila Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm City 2 BedroomsPalm City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palm City Apartments with BalconyPalm City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Palm City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FL
Palm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FL
Atlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity