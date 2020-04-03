5307 SW Avila Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool guest suite hot tub

This is a beautiful, spacious, meticulously kept 3/3/2 private COURTYARD POOL & SPA HOME. It features a separate guest suite with a full bath that serves as a Cabana bath. Located in one of the most desired gated, golfing communities in Palm City An 18 hole Jack Nicklaus course. Close to the county's most beautiful beaches, rivers, restaurants. Near to 95. . A pet is considered on an individual basis ONLY. $250 non ref pet fee. First, last and security required. A $38 credit/background/eviction report req for each person over 18. Min credit score 650 .Available immediately.