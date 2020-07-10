/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
167 Apartments for rent in Palm City, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1635 SW Silver Pine Way
1635 Southwest Silver Pine Way, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this fantastic second-floor 2-bed / 2-bath annual rental at Pine Ridge in Palm City, FL. This second-level lakefront condo features tile flooring throughout, an in-unit laundry, plus a screened balcony with water views.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3662 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Everybody's favorite 3-bedroom townhouse-the Wellesley in Sunset trace with master suite on the ground floor. Finally a great room open plan in a comfortable townhouse design.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1397 SW 24th Lane
1397 Southwest 24th Lane, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1995 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2/2 with long screened and covered patio, granite in kitchen and guest bath- laminate in living room, family room and dining room, tile in kitchen and dining area, berber in bedrooms, gas cook top, surround sound in most areas,
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3371 SW Villa Place
3371 Southwest Villa Place, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1346 sqft
Very spacious 3/2/1 end villa with extra windows making villa light & bright. Fabulous lake views from most rooms and large screened porch. Stainless appliances, laminate flooring in most rooms & ceramic tile, & accordion hurricane shutters.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2510 SW Danbury Lane
2510 Southwest Danbury Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1374 sqft
The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2985 SW Newberry Ct
2985 Southwest Newberry Court, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3566 sqft
This exceptional annual rental provides you the space, Palm City location, and gated community you are looking for! Located in the sought-after gated community of Oakbrooke Estates, this 4 bedroom/3.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2566 SW Feroe Avenue
2566 Southwest Feroe Avenue, Palm City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
439 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monthly Rent Includes Internet, City Water, Trash, Exterior Pest Control, and Lawn Care * Tenant pays Electric * Enjoy this quiet neighborhood just over the Palm City Bridge * House on Dead End Street * Not far to Downtown Stuart or 95 * Key Less
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
255 SW Walking Path
255 Southwest Walking Path, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2164 sqft
This beautiful Seasonal Rental is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse, located in a phenomenal sought after location and with recent growth in Stuart, this is a modest rental for this great, safe community, with great amenities.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
415 NW North River Drive
415 Northwest North River Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
215 NW Flagler Avenue
215 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1182 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in the Harborage! Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo on the 3rd floor.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
Azul
201 SW Joan Jefferson Way, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW! Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Stuart.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
249 SW Otter Run Place
249 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2164 sqft
Private preserve location makes this 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath w/ loft, corner unit one of the most desirable units in the community. Tile throughout first floor living space. Light & bright kitchen w/ pantry & breakfast nook.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
938 sqft
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1250 SE Parkview Place
1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1508 sqft
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2483 SW Regency Road
2483 Southwest Regency Way, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1870 sqft
River Forest 3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage on Corner Lot. Renovated in 2020 with New 2 tone Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances & Quartz countertops.
