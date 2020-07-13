Apartment List
149 Apartments for rent in Palm City, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.

1 Unit Available
3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive
3407 SW Sawgrass Villas Dr, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1620 sqft
Sawgrass Villas is a quiet subdivision of Key West Style Villas in a superb location. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, grounds maintenance and trash removal. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage in Palm City.

1 Unit Available
3664 SW Quail Meadow Trail
3664 Southwest Quail Meadow Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1331 sqft
Immaculate 1st floor town home with updates galore. This open concept villa boast a completely remodeled cooks kitchen with granite, newer appliances and tile and laminate flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
3804 SW Osprey Creek Way
3804 Southwest Osprey Creek Way, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1594 sqft
Palm City. Martin Downs CC. Osprey Creek. Fully furnished, 2B/2B, den, screened porch with view of pond. 1-car garage. No Pets. No trucks or motorcycles.

1 Unit Available
1397 SW 24th Lane
1397 Southwest 24th Lane, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1995 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2/2 with long screened and covered patio, granite in kitchen and guest bath- laminate in living room, family room and dining room, tile in kitchen and dining area, berber in bedrooms, gas cook top, surround sound in most areas,

1 Unit Available
3371 SW Villa Place
3371 Southwest Villa Place, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1346 sqft
Very spacious 3/2/1 end villa with extra windows making villa light & bright. Fabulous lake views from most rooms and large screened porch. Stainless appliances, laminate flooring in most rooms & ceramic tile, & accordion hurricane shutters.

1 Unit Available
2510 SW Danbury Lane
2510 Southwest Danbury Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1374 sqft
The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village.

1 Unit Available
2985 SW Newberry Ct
2985 Southwest Newberry Court, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3566 sqft
This exceptional annual rental provides you the space, Palm City location, and gated community you are looking for! Located in the sought-after gated community of Oakbrooke Estates, this 4 bedroom/3.

1 Unit Available
5307 SW Avila Court
5307 Southwest Avila Court, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2061 sqft
This is a beautiful, spacious, meticulously kept 3/3/2 private COURTYARD POOL & SPA HOME. It features a separate guest suite with a full bath that serves as a Cabana bath.
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 Unit Available
1055 SW Blue Water Way
1055 Southwest Blue Water Way, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2010 sqft
Bring your boat and come to live in this exceptional location in the very desirable community of Mariners Landing.

1 Unit Available
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.

1 Unit Available
255 SW Walking Path
255 Southwest Walking Path, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2164 sqft
This beautiful Seasonal Rental is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse, located in a phenomenal sought after location and with recent growth in Stuart, this is a modest rental for this great, safe community, with great amenities.

1 Unit Available
North River Shores
415 NW North River Drive
415 Northwest North River Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool.

1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.

1 Unit Available
249 SW Otter Run Place
249 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2164 sqft
Private preserve location makes this 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath w/ loft, corner unit one of the most desirable units in the community. Tile throughout first floor living space. Light & bright kitchen w/ pantry & breakfast nook.

1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.
16 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
3 Units Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).

1 Unit Available
3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202
3805 NW Mediterranean Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Portofino of Jensen Beach - Move in Ready 2/2 with water views and comes with a one car garage! First, Last and Security for move in! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831063)

1 Unit Available
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive
3750 Northwest Royal Oak Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1556 sqft
Welcome to the Jensen Beach Country Club! 2BR/2BA/2CA pool home with den.

1 Unit Available
2483 SW Regency Road
2483 Southwest Regency Way, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1870 sqft
River Forest 3Bed 2Bath 2Car Garage on Corner Lot. Renovated in 2020 with New 2 tone Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances & Quartz countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palm City, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

