furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 PM
94 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm City, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4680 SW Parkgate Boulevard
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Gorgeous furnished large condo overlooking golf and pond! Available for yearly rental or 90 day minimum! Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2105 SW Mapp Road
2105 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1313 sqft
Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00).
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3804 SW Osprey Creek Way
3804 Southwest Osprey Creek Way, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Palm City. Martin Downs CC. Osprey Creek. Fully furnished, 2B/2B, den, screened porch with view of pond. 1-car garage. No Pets. No trucks or motorcycles.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
391 SW 35th Street
391 Southwest 35th Street, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1365 sqft
Located in the Heart of Palm City. 2nd floor condo overlooking the wide St. Lucie River. Very well maintained unit completely furnished with everything you need. Located close to I 95 shopping and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Palm City
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
255 SW Walking Path
255 Southwest Walking Path, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2164 sqft
This beautiful Seasonal Rental is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse, located in a phenomenal sought after location and with recent growth in Stuart, this is a modest rental for this great, safe community, with great amenities.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1250 SE Parkview Place
1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1508 sqft
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1925 SW Palm City Road
1925 Southwest Palm City Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
894 sqft
This is a 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths corner furnished unit overlooking the golf course. UNLIMITED GOLF INCLUDED. Screened balcony with roll-down shutter and storage close. The unit is tiled throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
11 Southwest Hideaway Place - 11
11 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
WEEKLY / MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL $800 A WEEK / $2800 MONTHLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES Newly remodeled,great location, CLOSE TO BEACHES, SHOPPING AND MORE Great central location.
Results within 5 miles of Palm City
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1352 SW Tadlock Ave
1352 Southwest Tadlock Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2297 sqft
Seasonal Rental in SW Port Saint Lucie - FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL TURNKEY RENTAL- AVAILABLE TO RENT MONTHLY. AVAILABLE MAY 1, 2020. $2400 off season, $3000 season.JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH. RELAX IN THIS 3/2.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2135 NE Dixie Hwy
2135 Northeast Dixie Highway, Jensen Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
JENSEN BEACH MOTEL - Property Id: 253270 Newly remodeled Vacation rental ! Clean Quite accommodations Mini kitchen, stove fridge, microwave, sink. Minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Cable TV with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1005 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6571 SE Twin Oaks Circle
6571 Southeast Twin Oaks Circle, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1951 sqft
**Fully Furnished** move in ready to relax home! Step outside your back patio and enjoy a walk around the lake. Take a short jaunt to the communtiy pool, or work on the golf game.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1600 NE Dixie Highway
1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
165 NE Buoy Way
165 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath offered fully furnished as an annual rental. Fantastic amenities and walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach and a 5 minute drive to area beaches. Enjoy a piece of Key West in Jensen Beach..
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
242 NE Ebbtide Way
242 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Available May 20, 2020 through Jan 15th 2021 or any 90 day rental period. Location, location, location. Walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach, restaurants, coffee houses , key west style shops. 5 minute drive to area beaches.
