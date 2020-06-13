Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

74 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm City, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SW 31st Street
1030 Southwest 31st Street, Palm City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
Newer 2 story apartment. Perfect for the young professional or single person. Super nice 2 story apartment with a large living room and eat in kitchen downstairs, 20 x 11.5 bedroom & bath upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3237 SW Solitaire Palm Drive
3237 Southwest Solitaire Palm Drive, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1842 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath completely updated home in a gated community within Palm City. Easy access to I95 and Turnpike. Great schools within walking/biking distance. Pets allowed with owner approval and $250 pet fee. New A/C.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3662 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1296 sqft
Everybody's favorite 3-bedroom townhouse-the Wellesley in Sunset trace with master suite on the ground floor. Finally a great room open plan in a comfortable townhouse design.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2105 SW Mapp Road
2105 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1313 sqft
Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00).

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3291 SW Island Way
3291 Southwest Island Way, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2578 sqft
Palm City 4 Bedroom - You'll want this spacious (2500 sqft) CBS 4 bedroom 3 bath home on one acre in gated Evergreen Golf Club. Generous room sizes. Elegant entry to a huge (28x22) tiled great room. Formal dining when you want it.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2985 SW Newberry Ct
2985 Southwest Newberry Court, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3566 sqft
This exceptional annual rental provides you the space, Palm City location, and gated community you are looking for! Located in the sought-after gated community of Oakbrooke Estates, this 4 bedroom/3.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5307 SW Avila Court
5307 Southwest Avila Court, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2061 sqft
This is a beautiful, spacious, meticulously kept 3/3/2 private COURTYARD POOL & SPA HOME. It features a separate guest suite with a full bath that serves as a Cabana bath.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
391 SW 35th Street
391 Southwest 35th Street, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1365 sqft
Located in the Heart of Palm City. 2nd floor condo overlooking the wide St. Lucie River. Very well maintained unit completely furnished with everything you need. Located close to I 95 shopping and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Palm City
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1266 sqft
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
11 Southwest Hideaway Place - 11
11 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
WEEKLY / MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL $800 A WEEK / $2800 MONTHLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES Newly remodeled,great location, CLOSE TO BEACHES, SHOPPING AND MORE Great central location.
Results within 5 miles of Palm City
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
807 SW Trouville Ave
807 Southwest Trouville Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city - 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city. Centrally located to good schools, shops. Dog friendly but no cats. 1440 living sqft, with no carpet.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palm City, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

