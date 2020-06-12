/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
155 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm City, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1397 SW 24th Lane
1397 Southwest 24th Lane, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1995 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2/2 with long screened and covered patio, granite in kitchen and guest bath- laminate in living room, family room and dining room, tile in kitchen and dining area, berber in bedrooms, gas cook top, surround sound in most areas,
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3371 SW Villa Place
3371 Southwest Villa Place, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1346 sqft
Very spacious 3/2/1 end villa with extra windows making villa light & bright. Fabulous lake views from most rooms and large screened porch. Stainless appliances, laminate flooring in most rooms & ceramic tile, & accordion hurricane shutters.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1750 SW Coxswain Place
1750 Southwest Coxswain Place, Palm City, FL
Ideally located at the meeting of 2 canals in Seagate Harbor gives this property expansive waterfront views. On a quiet cul-de-sac street with southeastern exposure ,the Pool area has a large deck for outdoor entertainiment.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3237 SW Solitaire Palm Drive
3237 Southwest Solitaire Palm Drive, Palm City, FL
4 bedroom 2 bath completely updated home in a gated community within Palm City. Easy access to I95 and Turnpike. Great schools within walking/biking distance. Pets allowed with owner approval and $250 pet fee. New A/C.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3485 SW Sawgrass Villas Drive
3485 Southwest Sawgrass Villas Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2077 sqft
Stunning Key West Style 3/2/1 Townhouse w/an Inviting Foyer entry leading to an open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive
3407 SW Sawgrass Villas Dr, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1620 sqft
Sawgrass Villas is a quiet subdivision of Key West Style Villas in a superb location. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, grounds maintenance and trash removal. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage in Palm City.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3662 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1296 sqft
Everybody's favorite 3-bedroom townhouse-the Wellesley in Sunset trace with master suite on the ground floor. Finally a great room open plan in a comfortable townhouse design.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3040 SW Woodland Trail
3040 Southwest Woodland Trail, Palm City, FL
Beautiful ready to move-in 4 bedroom, 3 bath waterfront home in Rustic Hills in Palm City.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4680 SW Parkgate Boulevard
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Gorgeous furnished large condo overlooking golf and pond! Available for yearly rental or 90 day minimum! Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2105 SW Mapp Road
2105 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1313 sqft
Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00).
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3291 SW Island Way
3291 Southwest Island Way, Palm City, FL
Palm City 4 Bedroom - You'll want this spacious (2500 sqft) CBS 4 bedroom 3 bath home on one acre in gated Evergreen Golf Club. Generous room sizes. Elegant entry to a huge (28x22) tiled great room. Formal dining when you want it.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2985 SW Newberry Ct
2985 Southwest Newberry Court, Palm City, FL
This exceptional annual rental provides you the space, Palm City location, and gated community you are looking for! Located in the sought-after gated community of Oakbrooke Estates, this 4 bedroom/3.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5307 SW Avila Court
5307 Southwest Avila Court, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2061 sqft
This is a beautiful, spacious, meticulously kept 3/3/2 private COURTYARD POOL & SPA HOME. It features a separate guest suite with a full bath that serves as a Cabana bath.
Results within 1 mile of Palm City
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
255 SW Walking Path
255 Southwest Walking Path, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2164 sqft
This beautiful Seasonal Rental is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse, located in a phenomenal sought after location and with recent growth in Stuart, this is a modest rental for this great, safe community, with great amenities.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2104 NW 22nd Avenue
2104 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1388 sqft
This seasonal rental is a 2nd Floor two-story 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Condo in the gated community of the Estuary. One of the bedrooms is upstairs with loft & full bath.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1250 SE Parkview Place
1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast.
Results within 5 miles of Palm City
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
407 SW Souris Ave
407 SW Souris Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5029 SE Jack Avenue
5029 Southeast Jack Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Spacious 3 BR/2 BA/2 CG with tall ceilings, granite counter tops, walk-in closet, and large backyard located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, waterways, boat ramps, and golf courses. Unfurnished annual lease available June 1st.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3740 NE Indian River Drive
3740 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2420 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in Renar Riverplace! Fantastic penthouse condo, 2500 sqft., 3 bed, 3 bath, with excellent views of the Indian River.
Similar Pages
Palm City 2 BedroomsPalm City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm City 3 BedroomsPalm City Apartments with BalconyPalm City Apartments with Garage
Palm City Apartments with GymPalm City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm City Apartments with ParkingPalm City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FL
Palm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FL