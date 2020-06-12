/
2 bedroom apartments
134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm City, FL
2526 SW Danbury Lane
2526 Southwest Danbury Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1374 sqft
The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village.
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.
3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail
3665 Southwest Quail Meadow Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1421 sqft
Don't miss this bright and cheerful townhome in charming Quail Meadow community.
3094 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3094 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3094 SW Sunset Trace Circle in Palm City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW
1871 Southwest Willowbend Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1338 sqft
Beautiful villa available in Palm City, FL, in a safe, secure, gated community. A lovely two bedroom unit with a full bath off the master bedroom and an additional bath off the second bedroom/den.
3664 SW Quail Meadow Trail
3664 Southwest Quail Meadow Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1331 sqft
Immaculate 1st floor town home with updates galore. This open concept villa boast a completely remodeled cooks kitchen with granite, newer appliances and tile and laminate flooring throughout.
2510 SW Danbury Lane
2510 Southwest Danbury Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1374 sqft
The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village.
3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3725 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
Absolutely beautiful and immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, guard-gated community in desirable Palm City, available for annual rental only on February 1 (possibly sooner). Private, fenced courtyard for outside living enjoyment.
3804 SW Osprey Creek Way
3804 Southwest Osprey Creek Way, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Palm City. Martin Downs CC. Osprey Creek. Fully furnished, 2B/2B, den, screened porch with view of pond. 1-car garage. No Pets. No trucks or motorcycles.
391 SW 35th Street
391 Southwest 35th Street, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1365 sqft
Located in the Heart of Palm City. 2nd floor condo overlooking the wide St. Lucie River. Very well maintained unit completely furnished with everything you need. Located close to I 95 shopping and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Palm City
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
13 SW Hideaway Pl
13 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
HIDEAWAY UNIT 13 - Property Id: 120290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120290 Property Id 120290 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829845)
North River Shores
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
4289 SW Pine Cove Court
4289 Southwest Pine Cove Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful home in Stuart. It is a 2/2 in the White Marsh Community. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MAPLE CABINET UPPERS, TILE THRU OUT LIVING AREA. GREAT LOCATION, GATED COMMUNITY, POOL, CABANA. NO PETS ALLOWED.
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
938 sqft
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access.
1900 S Kanner Highway
1900 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1032 sqft
Come and preview this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo convenient to downtown Stuart. Clean and Vacant with fresh paint and tiled throughout.
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
North River Shores
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.
53 MEAD Place
53 Southeast Mead Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1131 sqft
NICE 2/1.5 HALF DUPLEX WITH BIG FAMILY RM AND A SCREENED PORCH PLUS AN INSIDE LAUNDRY RM IN FISHERMAN COVE
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.
North River Shores
415 NW North River Drive
415 Northwest North River Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1620 sqft
A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool.
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1266 sqft
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart.
