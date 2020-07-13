64 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm City, FL

/
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4680 SW Parkgate Blvd Unit - E
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pipers Landing Beauty - Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3662 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Everybody's favorite 3-bedroom townhouse-the Wellesley in Sunset trace with master suite on the ground floor. Finally a great room open plan in a comfortable townhouse design.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3291 SW Island Way
3291 Southwest Island Way, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2578 sqft
Palm City 4 Bedroom - You'll want this spacious (2500 sqft) CBS 4 bedroom 3 bath home on one acre in gated Evergreen Golf Club. Generous room sizes. Elegant entry to a huge (28x22) tiled great room. Formal dining when you want it.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2985 SW Newberry Ct
2985 Southwest Newberry Court, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3566 sqft
This exceptional annual rental provides you the space, Palm City location, and gated community you are looking for! Located in the sought-after gated community of Oakbrooke Estates, this 4 bedroom/3.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5307 SW Avila Court
5307 Southwest Avila Court, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2061 sqft
This is a beautiful, spacious, meticulously kept 3/3/2 private COURTYARD POOL & SPA HOME. It features a separate guest suite with a full bath that serves as a Cabana bath.
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
43 MEAD Place
43 Southeast Mead Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1131 sqft
NICE 2/1.5 HALF DUPLEX WITH BIG FAMILY RM AND A SCREENED PORCH PLUS AN INSIDE LAUNDRY RM IN FISHERMAN COVE....RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
571 Southwest Glen Crest Way
571 Southwest Glen Crest Way, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Beautiful Single family home in a top rated school district. Beautiful and well appointed home in Springmonte Subdivision.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11 Southwest Hideaway Place - 11
11 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
WEEKLY / MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL $800 A WEEK / $2800 MONTHLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES Newly remodeled,great location, CLOSE TO BEACHES, SHOPPING AND MORE Great central location.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
668 SW Everett Ct
668 Southwest Everett Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to this 4 bed, 2 bath, 1.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1912 SE Grand Drive
1912 SE Grand Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1668 sqft
1912 SE Grand Drive Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage - subject to tenant criteria (RLNE5885449)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2340 NW Sunset Blvd
2340 Northwest Sunset Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
BEAU RIVAGE - Location, Location, Location! This adorable 2/1 home in Jensen Beach has been completely painted inside and outside, new cabinets and granite counters, rejuvinized terrazzo floors, and much more! Won't last long at $1450.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3990 Porto Rossa Loop
3990 SW Prt, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
New, Large Oversized One Bedroom Condo Apartment From $1250. New Be the first resident. Modern Stainless Steel Appliances. Private in unit laundry. Courtyard view. Heated pool. Gym. Community center. Pet park. This is a private gated community.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Dolphin Road
2150 Southeast Dolphin Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
3/2/2 open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and large windows. Spacious home. Updated kitchen and baths. Enclosed lanai. Accordion shutters. Great neighborhood. Pets restricted. 1 pet only. 15lbs or less.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2106 NE Ocapi Ct
2106 Northeast Ocapi Court, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2282 sqft
One small Dog under 25 lbs, non-refundable Pet Deposit of $250.00 Annual Rental $2550.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
471 Southwest Baoy Avenue
471 Southwest Baoy Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
