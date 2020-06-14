Apartment List
FL
/
palm city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:10 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Palm City, FL with garage

Palm City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1397 SW 24th Lane
1397 Southwest 24th Lane, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1995 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2/2 with long screened and covered patio, granite in kitchen and guest bath- laminate in living room, family room and dining room, tile in kitchen and dining area, berber in bedrooms, gas cook top, surround sound in most areas,

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3371 SW Villa Place
3371 Southwest Villa Place, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1346 sqft
Very spacious 3/2/1 end villa with extra windows making villa light & bright. Fabulous lake views from most rooms and large screened porch. Stainless appliances, laminate flooring in most rooms & ceramic tile, & accordion hurricane shutters.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail
3665 Southwest Quail Meadow Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1421 sqft
Don't miss this bright and cheerful townhome in charming Quail Meadow community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive
3407 SW Sawgrass Villas Dr, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1620 sqft
Sawgrass Villas is a quiet subdivision of Key West Style Villas in a superb location. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, grounds maintenance and trash removal. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage in Palm City.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3040 SW Woodland Trail
3040 Southwest Woodland Trail, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1504 sqft
Pool and Lawn maintenance included in rent. Available immediatley. 4 bedroom, 3 bath waterfront home in Rustic Hills in Palm City.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW
1871 Southwest Willowbend Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1338 sqft
Beautiful villa available in Palm City, FL, in a safe, secure, gated community. A lovely two bedroom unit with a full bath off the master bedroom and an additional bath off the second bedroom/den.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3664 SW Quail Meadow Trail
3664 Southwest Quail Meadow Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1331 sqft
Immaculate 1st floor town home with updates galore. This open concept villa boast a completely remodeled cooks kitchen with granite, newer appliances and tile and laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2985 SW Newberry Ct
2985 Southwest Newberry Court, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3566 sqft
This exceptional annual rental provides you the space, Palm City location, and gated community you are looking for! Located in the sought-after gated community of Oakbrooke Estates, this 4 bedroom/3.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3804 SW Osprey Creek Way
3804 Southwest Osprey Creek Way, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Palm City. Martin Downs CC. Osprey Creek. Fully furnished, 2B/2B, den, screened porch with view of pond. 1-car garage. No Pets. No trucks or motorcycles.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4289 SW Pine Cove Court
4289 Southwest Pine Cove Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful home in Stuart. It is a 2/2 in the White Marsh Community. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MAPLE CABINET UPPERS, TILE THRU OUT LIVING AREA. GREAT LOCATION, GATED COMMUNITY, POOL, CABANA. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2720 SE Bishop Avenue
2720 Southeast Bishop Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Come See see this Beautiful Slice of Paradise. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and large fenced in yard with a salt water pool. Fully Furnished Home with freshly painted interior and exterior. New laminate flooring in the bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1531 SW Hackensack Ave
1531 Southwest Hackensack Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
1531 SW Hackensack Ave Available 07/01/20 Cute and Clean 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Cute and Clean 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage In South Port St. Lucie. Perfect home for a commuter as it close to I95 and the Turnpike.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
807 SW Trouville Ave
807 Southwest Trouville Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city - 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city. Centrally located to good schools, shops. Dog friendly but no cats. 1440 living sqft, with no carpet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3226 SW Ronlea Place
3226 Southwest Ronlea Place, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
This 3/2/1 home in Parks Edge is close to everything and has just had new paint and new appliances (not shown) new kitchen cabinets and baths have been redone. Come see how comfy the owner has made this one!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palm City, FL

Palm City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

