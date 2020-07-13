149 Apartments for rent in Palm City, FL with pool

/
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4680 SW Parkgate Blvd Unit - E
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pipers Landing Beauty - Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1635 SW Silver Pine Way
1635 Southwest Silver Pine Way, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this fantastic second-floor 2-bed / 2-bath annual rental at Pine Ridge in Palm City, FL. This second-level lakefront condo features tile flooring throughout, an in-unit laundry, plus a screened balcony with water views.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3662 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Everybody's favorite 3-bedroom townhouse-the Wellesley in Sunset trace with master suite on the ground floor. Finally a great room open plan in a comfortable townhouse design.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3599 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3599 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1236 sqft
SUNSET TRACE. FURNISHED 2/2 townhouse. Lovely lake views, tastefully decorated, great location inside community away from road noise. Near shops, restaurants, gym/wellness-center, I-95, Fla. Turnpike, Indian Street Bridge to Stuart and much more.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2510 SW Danbury Lane
2510 Southwest Danbury Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1374 sqft
The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2985 SW Newberry Ct
2985 Southwest Newberry Court, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3566 sqft
This exceptional annual rental provides you the space, Palm City location, and gated community you are looking for! Located in the sought-after gated community of Oakbrooke Estates, this 4 bedroom/3.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3725 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1236 sqft
Absolutely beautiful and immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, guard-gated community in desirable Palm City, available for annual rental only on February 1 (possibly sooner). Private, fenced courtyard for outside living enjoyment.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5307 SW Avila Court
5307 Southwest Avila Court, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2061 sqft
This is a beautiful, spacious, meticulously kept 3/3/2 private COURTYARD POOL & SPA HOME. It features a separate guest suite with a full bath that serves as a Cabana bath.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
415 NW North River Drive
415 Northwest North River Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
249 SW Otter Run Place
249 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2164 sqft
Private preserve location makes this 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath w/ loft, corner unit one of the most desirable units in the community. Tile throughout first floor living space. Light & bright kitchen w/ pantry & breakfast nook.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1900 S Kanner Highway
1900 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
Come and preview this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo convenient to downtown Stuart. Clean and Vacant with fresh paint and tiled throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
938 sqft
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1250 SE Parkview Place
1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1508 sqft
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1925 SW Palm City Road
1925 Southwest Palm City Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
894 sqft
This is a 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths corner furnished unit overlooking the golf course. UNLIMITED GOLF INCLUDED. Screened balcony with roll-down shutter and storage close. The unit is tiled throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2061 NW 21st Terrace
2061 Northwest 21st Terrace, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1047 sqft
Downstairs corner, fully furnished condo in desirable Estuary waterfront community. New carpet and paint in this well-maintained condo in move-in condition, just bring your toothbrush and personal belongings.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
