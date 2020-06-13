Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

199 Apartments for rent in Palm City, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2526 SW Danbury Lane
2526 Southwest Danbury Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1374 sqft
The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1397 SW 24th Lane
1397 Southwest 24th Lane, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1995 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2/2 with long screened and covered patio, granite in kitchen and guest bath- laminate in living room, family room and dining room, tile in kitchen and dining area, berber in bedrooms, gas cook top, surround sound in most areas,

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3371 SW Villa Place
3371 Southwest Villa Place, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1346 sqft
Very spacious 3/2/1 end villa with extra windows making villa light & bright. Fabulous lake views from most rooms and large screened porch. Stainless appliances, laminate flooring in most rooms & ceramic tile, & accordion hurricane shutters.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1030 SW 31st Street
1030 Southwest 31st Street, Palm City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
Newer 2 story apartment. Perfect for the young professional or single person. Super nice 2 story apartment with a large living room and eat in kitchen downstairs, 20 x 11.5 bedroom & bath upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1750 SW Coxswain Place
1750 Southwest Coxswain Place, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2019 sqft
Ideally located at the meeting of 2 canals in Seagate Harbor gives this property expansive waterfront views. On a quiet cul-de-sac street with southeastern exposure ,the Pool area has a large deck for outdoor entertainiment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3485 SW Sawgrass Villas Drive
3485 Southwest Sawgrass Villas Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2077 sqft
Stunning Key West Style 3/2/1 Townhouse w/an Inviting Foyer entry leading to an open floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3662 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1296 sqft
Everybody's favorite 3-bedroom townhouse-the Wellesley in Sunset trace with master suite on the ground floor. Finally a great room open plan in a comfortable townhouse design.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3040 SW Woodland Trail
3040 Southwest Woodland Trail, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1504 sqft
Pool and Lawn maintenance included in rent. Available immediatley. 4 bedroom, 3 bath waterfront home in Rustic Hills in Palm City.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW
1871 Southwest Willowbend Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1338 sqft
Beautiful villa available in Palm City, FL, in a safe, secure, gated community. A lovely two bedroom unit with a full bath off the master bedroom and an additional bath off the second bedroom/den.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2105 SW Mapp Road
2105 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1313 sqft
Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00).

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2510 SW Danbury Lane
2510 Southwest Danbury Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1374 sqft
The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3291 SW Island Way
3291 Southwest Island Way, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2578 sqft
Palm City 4 Bedroom - You'll want this spacious (2500 sqft) CBS 4 bedroom 3 bath home on one acre in gated Evergreen Golf Club. Generous room sizes. Elegant entry to a huge (28x22) tiled great room. Formal dining when you want it.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5307 SW Avila Court
5307 Southwest Avila Court, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2061 sqft
This is a beautiful, spacious, meticulously kept 3/3/2 private COURTYARD POOL & SPA HOME. It features a separate guest suite with a full bath that serves as a Cabana bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3804 SW Osprey Creek Way
3804 Southwest Osprey Creek Way, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Palm City. Martin Downs CC. Osprey Creek. Fully furnished, 2B/2B, den, screened porch with view of pond. 1-car garage. No Pets. No trucks or motorcycles.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
391 SW 35th Street
391 Southwest 35th Street, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1365 sqft
Located in the Heart of Palm City. 2nd floor condo overlooking the wide St. Lucie River. Very well maintained unit completely furnished with everything you need. Located close to I 95 shopping and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Palm City
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1900 S Kanner Highway
1900 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
Come and preview this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo convenient to downtown Stuart. Clean and Vacant with fresh paint and tiled throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
938 sqft
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palm City, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

