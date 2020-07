Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed parking basketball court bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard hot tub media room package receiving playground racquetball court yoga

Introducing Orlando’s newest gem: Savannah at Park Central. Here, you’ll discover luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments featuring expert designs, remarkable features, and tons of community perks and benefits. Living in one of our homes means enjoying an entire lifestyle, where everything you need is at your fingertips and all your favorite places are minutes away. We are pet-friendly, too, so bring your best friends along!



Located at 2691 Charleston Town Place, our premier apartment community is a few blocks away from The Mall at Millenia and has easy access to I-4 and John Young Parkway. You can quickly get to Valencia, Lockheed Martin, Lake Eola Park, NOVA Southeastern University, and even Universal Studios. There are also tons of ways to commute to some of the most prominent neighborhoods in the city, including Downtown, College Park, or Baldwin Park.



As a resident, you get to choose between two finish packages that best suit your tastes. They may include 42" shaker style