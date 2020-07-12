/
lake formosa
323 Apartments for rent in Lake Formosa, Orlando, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
36 Units Available
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,753
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 Baltimore Avenue
1618 Baltimore Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
Enjoy Downtown living in this 2/1 Duplex!! ** $200 off 2nd full month's rent ** - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Near Downtown and Colonialtown in the Mills-50 district! Walking distance to neighboring restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1650-2 N MILLS AVENUE
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1131 sqft
Located in the heart of the vibrant Mills Park area of Orlando, steps away from exciting retail and dining, as well as ultra modern office spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1460 ALDEN ROAD
1460 Alden Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
777 sqft
NOW LEASING! The Yard at Ivanhoe. Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods. Ivanhoe Village is just a little more eclectic than most.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1650 North Mills Ave
1650 Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1085 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Redefining apartment living.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Formosa
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
74 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,209
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1236 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1131 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Last updated July 10 at 10:28am
4 Units Available
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Ivanhoe Shores Apartments is a rental community with vintage charm located off Antique Row in College Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street
1500 1/2 Mount Vernon St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
576 sqft
1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street Available 08/01/20 - Charming two bedroom carriage house apartment available in downtown area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 Pinecrest Place
1425 Pinecrest Place, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
Charming Duplex in Colonial Town North/Mills 50 District - This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located on a quiet residential street and offers the best of both Mills 50 District and Colonial Town North.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1901 Canton Street
1901 Canton Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Rear unit of duplex in north colonialtown - Property Id: 123819 Two bedroom, one bathroom rear unit of duplex. One vehicle carport plus street parking and fenced landscaped private backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
625 E. Amelia St. #A
625 Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1024 sqft
Downtown Orlando - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home is located in downtown Orlando, Lake Eola Heights District. It features an open concept living & dining rooms. A half bathroom is located on the first floor for convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2511 Oberlin Avenue
2511 Oberlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
2511 Oberlin Avenue Available 08/03/20 Comfortable 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms in College Park - Comfortable 2/2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1357 Indiana Avenue
1357 Indiana Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Winter Park!! - This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom is located in the heart of Winter Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with a 9 foot breakfast bar. Tile throughout the home. Master bedroom has a walking in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
30 E Spruce St
30 Spruce Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear unit 1/2 duplex with FENCED backyard located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Florida Hospital, & major roadways!! - Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230
1250 Denning Drive, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
911 sqft
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 Available 08/01/20 Charming Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Winter Park, FL! - Welcome home to Mead Gardens! AMAZING updated kitchen features sunning stainless, granite center island with storage below and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1411 Pinecrest Pl
1411 Pinecrest Place, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1010 sqft
In the heart of Colonial town, walk to your favorite restaurants. This half duplex has a private yard and covered off street parking. Just wrapping a complete renovation and ready to move in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Meridale Ave
820 Meridale Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1250 sqft
COLONIALTOWN, Mills/50 area MUST SEE home with UPDATES GALORE!!! - COLONIALTOWN, Mills/50 area MUST SEE home with UPDATES GALORE!!! Expect to be impressed by this gem, situated on a corner lot just East of DOWNTOWN ORLANDO, complete with COVERED
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 East Concord Street
511 Concord Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
853 sqft
Cozy Home in the Downtown Area - Location Location Location!!!!! Lovely 1 bed room 1 bath home available in the downtown area.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
400 E Colonial Dr Apt 507
400 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1220 sqft
This is a completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom for rent in a beautiful building in an incredible location. This condo is just west of Mills on Colonial in Park Lake Towers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
510 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE
510 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1342 sqft
Location! And Price! This Charming Lake Cherokee/Lake Davis Historic District Bungalow built in the 1920s with 2 bedroom/ 2 baths with a small den is in the Blankner and Boone School District awaits you.
