Ellery at Lake Sherwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets carpet oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet access key fob access online portal trash valet

We offer the convenience of location and the lifestyle of luxury. Our gated community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our exquisite homes include open living areas, walk-in closets, wood plank flooring, washer/dryers, garden tubs, built-in workspace and attached garages. Take a swim in one of our sparkling resort-style pools, cool off in our unique splash pad or head to our 24-hour fitness center. We are within minutes of the 408, the 429, the Florida Turnpike and offer easy access to Downtown Orlando, Orlando's theme parks, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Health Central Hospital. Our community is right around the corner from great shopping and fine dining including Winter Garden Town Center. Our community is pet-friendly and we welcome pets of all sizes, even large dogs.