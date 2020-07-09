All apartments in Orlando
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Ellery at Lake Sherwood

Open Now until 6pm
8008 Bala Sands Blvd · (407) 278-5584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL 32818

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8134-F · Avail. Jul 24

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 640-C · Avail. Jul 17

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 655-C · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 713-B · Avail. Aug 27

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Unit 8126-A · Avail. Aug 10

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Unit 651-A · Avail. Aug 6

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ellery at Lake Sherwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
carpet
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
trash valet
We offer the convenience of location and the lifestyle of luxury. Our gated community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our exquisite homes include open living areas, walk-in closets, wood plank flooring, washer/dryers, garden tubs, built-in workspace and attached garages. Take a swim in one of our sparkling resort-style pools, cool off in our unique splash pad or head to our 24-hour fitness center. We are within minutes of the 408, the 429, the Florida Turnpike and offer easy access to Downtown Orlando, Orlando's theme parks, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Health Central Hospital. Our community is right around the corner from great shopping and fine dining including Winter Garden Town Center. Our community is pet-friendly and we welcome pets of all sizes, even large dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 with Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot Available. 1 Bedroom Lease Includes 1 car Attached Garage. 2 and 3 Bedroom Leases Includes 2 car Attached Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ellery at Lake Sherwood have any available units?
Ellery at Lake Sherwood has 25 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Ellery at Lake Sherwood have?
Some of Ellery at Lake Sherwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ellery at Lake Sherwood currently offering any rent specials?
Ellery at Lake Sherwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ellery at Lake Sherwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Ellery at Lake Sherwood is pet friendly.
Does Ellery at Lake Sherwood offer parking?
Yes, Ellery at Lake Sherwood offers parking.
Does Ellery at Lake Sherwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ellery at Lake Sherwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ellery at Lake Sherwood have a pool?
Yes, Ellery at Lake Sherwood has a pool.
Does Ellery at Lake Sherwood have accessible units?
No, Ellery at Lake Sherwood does not have accessible units.
Does Ellery at Lake Sherwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ellery at Lake Sherwood has units with dishwashers.
