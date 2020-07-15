CP-2705 8925 LEE VISTA BLVD. UNIT 2705.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym pool

APATMENT FOR RENT IN THE BEST AREA OF ORLANDO - Beautiful Unit and Excellent location, very close to 417, Medical City, Orlando International Airport, University of Central Florida( UCF) and downtown. Modern lamps and fan on ceiling with double high, kitchen and bathroom with granite counter top,espacious office-den at second floor inside the unit can be use as 3rd bedroom, MS and 2nd bedroom has itself bathroom. This property is on second floor with direct and independent access to ground floor. Excellent Location, nice condo amenities: Gym, pool and basketball court. This a nice place to live and have easy access to HWY 417 and Semoran Blvd.



(RLNE5866760)