CP-2705 8925 LEE VISTA BLVD. UNIT 2705.
Orlando, FL
CP-2705 8925 LEE VISTA BLVD. UNIT 2705
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:41 AM

CP-2705 8925 LEE VISTA BLVD. UNIT 2705

8925 Lee Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8925 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
APATMENT FOR RENT IN THE BEST AREA OF ORLANDO - Beautiful Unit and Excellent location, very close to 417, Medical City, Orlando International Airport, University of Central Florida( UCF) and downtown. Modern lamps and fan on ceiling with double high, kitchen and bathroom with granite counter top,espacious office-den at second floor inside the unit can be use as 3rd bedroom, MS and 2nd bedroom has itself bathroom. This property is on second floor with direct and independent access to ground floor. Excellent Location, nice condo amenities: Gym, pool and basketball court. This a nice place to live and have easy access to HWY 417 and Semoran Blvd.

(RLNE5866760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

