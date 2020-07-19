All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 909 Fort Lane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
909 Fort Lane Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:17 AM

909 Fort Lane Drive

909 Fort Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

909 Fort Lane Drive, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Como

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/31/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 14 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Fort Lane Drive have any available units?
909 Fort Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 909 Fort Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Fort Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Fort Lane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Fort Lane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 909 Fort Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 Fort Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 909 Fort Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Fort Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Fort Lane Drive have a pool?
Yes, 909 Fort Lane Drive has a pool.
Does 909 Fort Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Fort Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Fort Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Fort Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Fort Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Fort Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach