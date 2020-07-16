9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611

Amenities

Orlando-Central Park on Lee Vista-2/2! - This condo has it all, location-minutes to The 417 (toll road), 2 bedrooms and lots of community amenities! It is the Spruce floor plan. 2-story buildings, Private 1st floor entry(stairs to one-level living). There are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The bedrooms and living areas have carpet with tile in the entry way, kitchen and linoleum in the baths. There is a full-size washer and Dryer included. Maple cabinets in kitchen with stove, fridge and dishwasher-no microwave. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms with spacious, walk-in closets. This community offers a resort style swimming pool and fitness center, lake with fountain, BBQ and picnic areas, clubhouse, miles of bike paths and jogging trails. HOA must approve prior to move-in (can take 2 weeks)! No Roommates in this condo!



Features: Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher (No Microwave), Washer/Dryer, Carpet/Tile, Water Included, Community Pool-Fitness Rm-Clubhouse-Basketball Ct-Small Pet-1-35 lb or Less W-Owner Approval.



Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Pet subject to owner approval. Minimum Deposit of $300 is required--$100 is non-refundable (balance of $200 depends on damages or odors).



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Driver’s License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.



What is provable income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



