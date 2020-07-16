All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611

9037 Lee Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9037 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Orlando-Central Park on Lee Vista-2/2! - This condo has it all, location-minutes to The 417 (toll road), 2 bedrooms and lots of community amenities! It is the Spruce floor plan. 2-story buildings, Private 1st floor entry(stairs to one-level living). There are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The bedrooms and living areas have carpet with tile in the entry way, kitchen and linoleum in the baths. There is a full-size washer and Dryer included. Maple cabinets in kitchen with stove, fridge and dishwasher-no microwave. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms with spacious, walk-in closets. This community offers a resort style swimming pool and fitness center, lake with fountain, BBQ and picnic areas, clubhouse, miles of bike paths and jogging trails. HOA must approve prior to move-in (can take 2 weeks)! No Roommates in this condo!

Features: Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher (No Microwave), Washer/Dryer, Carpet/Tile, Water Included, Community Pool-Fitness Rm-Clubhouse-Basketball Ct-Small Pet-1-35 lb or Less W-Owner Approval.

Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Pet subject to owner approval. Minimum Deposit of $300 is required--$100 is non-refundable (balance of $200 depends on damages or odors).

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Driver’s License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3883345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 have any available units?
9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 have?
Some of 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 currently offering any rent specials?
9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 is pet friendly.
Does 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 offer parking?
No, 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 does not offer parking.
Does 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 have a pool?
Yes, 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 has a pool.
Does 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 have accessible units?
Yes, 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 has accessible units.
Does 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9037 Lee Vista Blvd #1611 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach