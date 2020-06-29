All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

8641 Wichita Place · No Longer Available
Location

8641 Wichita Place, Orlando, FL 32827
Southport

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3/2 house @ Villages of Southport - 3/2 single home with garage. Enjoy the community swimming pool, neighborhood recreational park in a convenient location. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA. Security Deposit amount subject to credit/background screening report.
We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older). We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) in the past three (3) years will result in a denial of the application.We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount.
An additional application is requested by the HOA for final approval. HOA application is $30.00 per person
Please be advised the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long are submitted with the required documentation and details.

(RLNE4027423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8641 Wichita Pl have any available units?
8641 Wichita Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 8641 Wichita Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8641 Wichita Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8641 Wichita Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8641 Wichita Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8641 Wichita Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8641 Wichita Pl offers parking.
Does 8641 Wichita Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8641 Wichita Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8641 Wichita Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8641 Wichita Pl has a pool.
Does 8641 Wichita Pl have accessible units?
No, 8641 Wichita Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8641 Wichita Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8641 Wichita Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8641 Wichita Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8641 Wichita Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

