8641 Wichita Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3/2 house @ Villages of Southport - 3/2 single home with garage. Enjoy the community swimming pool, neighborhood recreational park in a convenient location. Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA. Security Deposit amount subject to credit/background screening report.

We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older). We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) in the past three (3) years will result in a denial of the application.We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount.

An additional application is requested by the HOA for final approval. HOA application is $30.00 per person

Please be advised the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long are submitted with the required documentation and details.



