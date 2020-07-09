All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 860 N Orange Ave #260.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
860 N Orange Ave #260
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

860 N Orange Ave #260

860 N Orange Ave Unit 260 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

860 N Orange Ave Unit 260, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
860 N Orange Ave #260 Available 01/01/20 2 bed 2 bath condo Downtown Orlando! - Park North at Cheney Place, Orlando Condo
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath
Located minutes from Downtown Restaurants and Nightlife. All within walking distance. 1 block from I-4 and across the street from Sushi, Citrus Restaurant and Virgin Olive Market. Unit has Laminate floors, washer and dryer. Condo home over looks the courtyard
Park North at Cheney Place Features and Amenities:
2 pools
fitness center
lounge with pool table
covered parking

Call about our move in Special!

Rent: $1,550.00
Security Deposit: $1,550.00
Application: $75.00 pp 18 and over
Admin Fee: $100.00

(RLNE4236989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 N Orange Ave #260 have any available units?
860 N Orange Ave #260 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 N Orange Ave #260 have?
Some of 860 N Orange Ave #260's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 N Orange Ave #260 currently offering any rent specials?
860 N Orange Ave #260 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 N Orange Ave #260 pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 N Orange Ave #260 is pet friendly.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #260 offer parking?
Yes, 860 N Orange Ave #260 offers parking.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #260 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 N Orange Ave #260 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #260 have a pool?
Yes, 860 N Orange Ave #260 has a pool.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #260 have accessible units?
No, 860 N Orange Ave #260 does not have accessible units.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #260 have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 N Orange Ave #260 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach