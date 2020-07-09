Amenities
860 N Orange Ave #260 Available 01/01/20 2 bed 2 bath condo Downtown Orlando! - Park North at Cheney Place, Orlando Condo
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath
Located minutes from Downtown Restaurants and Nightlife. All within walking distance. 1 block from I-4 and across the street from Sushi, Citrus Restaurant and Virgin Olive Market. Unit has Laminate floors, washer and dryer. Condo home over looks the courtyard
Park North at Cheney Place Features and Amenities:
2 pools
fitness center
lounge with pool table
covered parking
Call about our move in Special!
Rent: $1,550.00
Security Deposit: $1,550.00
Application: $75.00 pp 18 and over
Admin Fee: $100.00
(RLNE4236989)