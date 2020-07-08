831 Lowell Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park parking playground pool

available jan 20



cats are OK - purrr

dogs are OK - wooof

apartment

wheelchair accessible

I am being relocated and need someone to take over my lease. This awesome condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, laminate wood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen/dining area as well as bathrooms, full washer and dryer, dishwasher, patio, and an awesome walk in closet in the master bedroom connected to the master bath. I love this apartment especially because of the great Baldwin Park location! Its in a great safe neighborhood within walking distance to Cady Way Trail, Lake Baldwin Park dog park, great playgrounds, Baldwin Park Elementary, Glenridge Middle School, Fashion Square Mall, Publix, as well as other great shops and restaurants.

The apartment is a ground level end unit about 20 feet from the lake and pool is right next to the building. The management and maintenance at this place is amazing! Take over my lease for 6 months at per month with the ability to renew longer. That is more than less than signing a new lease!! Pets welcome!



Required fees:



**Application fee:



**Lease takeover:



Total required fees:



Rent:



starting February 1st.



per day until February 1st for move in before February 1st



one time pet fee per pet



Rent includes one parking spot.



per month for a second parking spot



If interested please call or text Ashley