All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 831 Lowell Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
831 Lowell Blvd
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

831 Lowell Blvd

831 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Colonial Town Center
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

831 Lowell Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonial Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
parking
playground
pool
available jan 20

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
apartment
wheelchair accessible
I am being relocated and need someone to take over my lease. This awesome condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, laminate wood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen/dining area as well as bathrooms, full washer and dryer, dishwasher, patio, and an awesome walk in closet in the master bedroom connected to the master bath. I love this apartment especially because of the great Baldwin Park location! Its in a great safe neighborhood within walking distance to Cady Way Trail, Lake Baldwin Park dog park, great playgrounds, Baldwin Park Elementary, Glenridge Middle School, Fashion Square Mall, Publix, as well as other great shops and restaurants.
The apartment is a ground level end unit about 20 feet from the lake and pool is right next to the building. The management and maintenance at this place is amazing! Take over my lease for 6 months at per month with the ability to renew longer. That is more than less than signing a new lease!! Pets welcome!

Required fees:

**Application fee:

**Lease takeover:

Total required fees:

Rent:

starting February 1st.

per day until February 1st for move in before February 1st

one time pet fee per pet

Rent includes one parking spot.

per month for a second parking spot

If interested please call or text Ashley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
831 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 831 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
831 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 831 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 831 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 831 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 831 Lowell Blvd has a pool.
Does 831 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 831 Lowell Blvd has accessible units.
Does 831 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach