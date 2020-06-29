All apartments in Orlando
Location

816 Laurel Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Park Lake- Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful two story townhouse on brick street in the heart of the Mills-50 district and convenient to downtown Orlando. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features hardwood floors downstairs, stone fireplace, bonus room/ office space, screened porch & inside laundry room (washer and dryer included but as-is). The large master suite, oversized second bedroom and third bedroom are all upstairs. Screened in patio overlooks private fenced in backyard. Currently zoned for new Audubon K-8 School and Edgewater High School. New energy start windows to be installed before end of year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 LAUREL AVENUE have any available units?
816 LAUREL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 LAUREL AVENUE have?
Some of 816 LAUREL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 LAUREL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
816 LAUREL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 LAUREL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 816 LAUREL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 816 LAUREL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 816 LAUREL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 816 LAUREL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 LAUREL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 LAUREL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 816 LAUREL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 816 LAUREL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 816 LAUREL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 816 LAUREL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 LAUREL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
