816 LAUREL AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful two story townhouse on brick street in the heart of the Mills-50 district and convenient to downtown Orlando. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features hardwood floors downstairs, stone fireplace, bonus room/ office space, screened porch & inside laundry room (washer and dryer included but as-is). The large master suite, oversized second bedroom and third bedroom are all upstairs. Screened in patio overlooks private fenced in backyard. Currently zoned for new Audubon K-8 School and Edgewater High School. New energy start windows to be installed before end of year.