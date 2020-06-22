Amenities

725 Putnam Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! College Park ALL NEW FLOORING!!! - Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! College Park! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Concord Park, located in the heart of College Park! SPACIOUS living area with a BEAUTIFUL wood burning fireplace and BRAND NEW FLOORS!!! throughout. The kitchen has been UPDATED with NEW cabinetry. Bedrooms highlight natural light and share a bathroom. Enjoy the view of the community on the AMAZING open porch. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Silver Elementary School, Lee Middle School and Edgewater High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 8TH!!



(RLNE2435280)