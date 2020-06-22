All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 725 Putnam Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
725 Putnam Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

725 Putnam Avenue

725 Putnam Avenue · (407) 258-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

725 Putnam Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 725 Putnam Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
725 Putnam Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! College Park ALL NEW FLOORING!!! - Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! College Park! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Concord Park, located in the heart of College Park! SPACIOUS living area with a BEAUTIFUL wood burning fireplace and BRAND NEW FLOORS!!! throughout. The kitchen has been UPDATED with NEW cabinetry. Bedrooms highlight natural light and share a bathroom. Enjoy the view of the community on the AMAZING open porch. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Silver Elementary School, Lee Middle School and Edgewater High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 8TH!!

(RLNE2435280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
725 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 725 Putnam Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
725 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Putnam Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 725 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 725 Putnam Avenue does offer parking.
Does 725 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Putnam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 725 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 725 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 725 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 725 Putnam Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity