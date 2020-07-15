All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7240 Westpointe Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7240 Westpointe Blvd
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

7240 Westpointe Blvd

7240 Westpointe Boulevard · (321) 426-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7240 Westpointe Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
One bedroom fully furnished all-inclusive condo located in a beautiful gated community adjacent to a golf course, providing views all through-out.
This condominium provides a resort-like pool, Jacuzzi, gym, sand volleyball station and more! It’s a perfect community for your Orlando stay. This location offers easy access to all major highways and is minutes away from Universal Studios, major shopping malls, and the famous restaurant row in Dr. Phillips.

Fully-furnished condo, located in the heart of Orlando near the greatest attractions, restaurants and shopping. This all-inclusive property comes with several amenities including tennis courts, sauna, jacuzzi, gym and condo’s pool. This condominium is gated and it is located just a few minutes away from Sea World and the Orlando Convention Center.

?LEASE TERMS?
Monthly Rent $2200.00 (Includes the Electricity, A/C, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash Removal, Pest Control) Everything in one Bill!

Security Deposit required
$150 Application fee
$150 check out cleaning fee
$250 Pet fee

?For more pictures and info access to our website:
http://www.orlandocitycorporatehousing.com / Tel. (321) 426-0441

(RLNE5873405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7240 Westpointe Blvd have any available units?
7240 Westpointe Blvd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7240 Westpointe Blvd have?
Some of 7240 Westpointe Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7240 Westpointe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7240 Westpointe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 Westpointe Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7240 Westpointe Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7240 Westpointe Blvd offer parking?
No, 7240 Westpointe Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7240 Westpointe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7240 Westpointe Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 Westpointe Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7240 Westpointe Blvd has a pool.
Does 7240 Westpointe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7240 Westpointe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7240 Westpointe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7240 Westpointe Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7240 Westpointe Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity