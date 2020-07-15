7240 Westpointe Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool internet access sauna tennis court volleyball court

One bedroom fully furnished all-inclusive condo located in a beautiful gated community adjacent to a golf course, providing views all through-out.

This condominium provides a resort-like pool, Jacuzzi, gym, sand volleyball station and more! It’s a perfect community for your Orlando stay. This location offers easy access to all major highways and is minutes away from Universal Studios, major shopping malls, and the famous restaurant row in Dr. Phillips.



Fully-furnished condo, located in the heart of Orlando near the greatest attractions, restaurants and shopping. This all-inclusive property comes with several amenities including tennis courts, sauna, jacuzzi, gym and condo’s pool. This condominium is gated and it is located just a few minutes away from Sea World and the Orlando Convention Center.



?LEASE TERMS?

Monthly Rent $2200.00 (Includes the Electricity, A/C, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash Removal, Pest Control) Everything in one Bill!



Security Deposit required

$150 Application fee

$150 check out cleaning fee

$250 Pet fee



?For more pictures and info access to our website:

http://www.orlandocitycorporatehousing.com / Tel. (321) 426-0441



(RLNE5873405)