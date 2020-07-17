7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Bermuda Dunes 2B/2B - Spacious 2 bedroom condo at Bermuda Dunes in Metrowest.

Bermuda Dunes is a Golf Course Resort Style Community. Centrally located, easy access to I-4 minutes away from Universal, Seaworld, Millenia & Outlet Malls. This Beautiful Golf View 2 Bed & 1 Bath spacious condo is fully upgraded GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPGRADED WOOD CABINETRY, large walk in closets, tiled floors in the Kitchen and Bathrooms and has the most spectacular views on the property. More upgraded features include granite counters in Vanity and bathrooms, as well as Stainless appliances. Come relax poolside or in a cascading waterfall or hot spa. Unwind on your private balcony overlooking Metro West golf course, or enjoy a round of golf, tennis and volleyball on our community courts! Call Jose Rojo at 786-502-6162



Appliances: Range, Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4693661)