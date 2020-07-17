All apartments in Orlando
7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324
7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324

7210 Westpointe Blvd Unit 1324 · No Longer Available
Location

7210 Westpointe Blvd Unit 1324, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Bermuda Dunes 2B/2B - Spacious 2 bedroom condo at Bermuda Dunes in Metrowest.
Bermuda Dunes is a Golf Course Resort Style Community. Centrally located, easy access to I-4 minutes away from Universal, Seaworld, Millenia & Outlet Malls. This Beautiful Golf View 2 Bed & 1 Bath spacious condo is fully upgraded GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPGRADED WOOD CABINETRY, large walk in closets, tiled floors in the Kitchen and Bathrooms and has the most spectacular views on the property. More upgraded features include granite counters in Vanity and bathrooms, as well as Stainless appliances. Come relax poolside or in a cascading waterfall or hot spa. Unwind on your private balcony overlooking Metro West golf course, or enjoy a round of golf, tennis and volleyball on our community courts! Call Jose Rojo at 786-502-6162

Appliances: Range, Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4693661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 have any available units?
7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 have?
Some of 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 currently offering any rent specials?
7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 pet-friendly?
No, 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 offer parking?
No, 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 does not offer parking.
Does 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 have a pool?
Yes, 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 has a pool.
Does 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 have accessible units?
No, 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 does not have accessible units.
Does 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7210 Westpointe Blvd., #1324 does not have units with dishwashers.
